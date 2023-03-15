After the first two weeks of the baseball season, the Enid Plainsmen are sitting at 5-0, heading to the Edmond Festival this weekend.
On Thursday, Enid will play Glenpool at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, the Plainsmen will play Bishop Kelley at 3 p.m., and on Saturday, Deer Creek at 3 p.m.
Glenpool is 5-4, Bishop Kelley is 3-3, and Deer Creek is 2-3.
“We are playing pretty good,” said Plainsmen coach Brad Gore. “We just need to get some consistency offensively.”
Jake Kennedy is team Plainsmen’s leader in RBI so far this season with six. Kennedy has a .600 average and has two extra base hits — a double and a triple.
Kennedy has also pitched one game — the home opener against Tahlequah on March 6 — when he threw five innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out 12 batters.
Kennedy, along with Seth Carlson and the rest of the pitching staff, have locked down opposing teams, allowing just six runs in five games.
Carlson and Karter Simon combined to throw a no-hitter in the Plainsmen’s opener against Edison Prep, a 9-0 win.
Carlson has thrown seven innings, allowing four hits and one run, while striking out 14.
McCage Hartling is 4-16 at the plate this season, a .250 average. Hartling has driven in five runs, walked twice and has two doubles.
Wheatley Chaloupek also has a .200 average and has driven in four runs, with a walk and two doubles.
Oklahoma State commit Garrett Shull is one player the Plainsmen might look to fire a spark on offense. Shull is three-of-11 with an RBI and a double, but had been walked five times.
The Plainsmn’s next home game is March 20 against Union.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.