Summer for the Enid Plainsmen baseball team is a time to learn and get experience for the spring high school season — make sure mistakes made in the summer aren’t repeated in the spring when the games really count.
That was the case Saturday when a throwing error by freshman-to-be Zane Wiggins led to a 5-4 loss to the Walkoff 18s Garrison in the quarterfinals of the Big Fire Showcase at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Enid coach Brad Gore emphasized how well Wiggins pitched — a scoreless seventh to send the game into extra innings and was one out away from ending the game.
“He pitched great,’’ Gore said. “That just ended the game. It didn’t cost us the game. I was really proud of him and proud of the whole group. They played hard all summer.’’
The inning started with the bases loaded and one out. Jake Mitchell scored on a sac fly by Brandon Hutchens. Wiggins got Nick Caesar to hit the ball back to him. He looked at third for the force, but no one was covering. He overthrew first when he might have been better off to just hold the ball.
“He’s an eighth-grader,’’ Gore said. “That mistake could have been made by a senior. We’re playing this summer for situations right there so we can learn from it. Zane didn’t walk people. He wasn’t afraid to throw strikes. I give him a lot of credit for that. His future is bright.’’
The game might have ended 1-0 if not for another throwing error in the first.
Enid starter Jake Kennedy allowed both of his runs when first baseman James Humphrey overthrew second baseman Brock Slater on a ball hit by Caesar in the first. No one was backing up on the play and two runs scored while Humphrey was chasing down the ball.
“He (Humphrey) probably should have put the ball away instead of flipping it to him because he (Caesar) was already there,’’ Gore said. “The right fielder was standing and watching. It was just one of those baseball plays where we just have to have sense enough to make it or hold it. People have to be in good position and we weren’t in good position.’’
If not for the error, it might have been a 2-0 Enid win.
Kennedy allowed only four hits over six innings and retired 14 straight batters in a row before walking Jaren Bottoms in the bottom of the sixth. He struck out seven and walked three. He got out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the second with two strikeouts and a pop up.
“That might have been one of the best games Jake has thrown this year, considering he started the game so slow,’’ Gore said. “That’s what we have been talking about — stay the course and keep grinding at it. He kept coming and coming. I was really proud of him.’’
Bennett Percival sent the game into extra innings by leading off the seventh with a home run over the left field fence.
Enid scored twice in the eighth to take a 4-2 lead. McGuard Hartling singled in Humphrey, who started the inning on third. Aydan Voitik, who started the inning on second, would score on a wild pitch.
Garrett Shull was thrown out at home trying to score on a grounder to second by Karter Simon. Seth Carlson struck out to end the inning.
“Bennett stepped up by hitting a home run and McGuard had the big hit,’’ Gore said.
Walkoffs starter Zack Mullen allowed only five hits over seven innings with four strikeouts and two walks.
Simon had doubled in Voitik in the first. Voitik walked and stole second.
The Plainsmen left four runners on base in the first three innings and had a runner thrown out in a rundown between second and third. They had runners on second and third in the third but Mullen got Simon and Carlson to pop up.
“We couldn’t get a hit when we needed it,’’ Gore said. “We missed a lot of opportunities. What we need to work on the most is decision making — base running, fielding and situational hitting. What we talked about for a little while was the ability to think what situation we’re in and what should happen. They are all young players’ mistakes that can be corrected. We just have to work at it.’’
The Plainsmen finished the summer at 27-15 with a young team that included only two seniors-to-be and against teams that were travel squads.
“Our guys learned how to play together and who can do what,’’ Gore said. “I’m really proud of this group. They got better every week. I give them all the credit for sticking it out.’’
He said this team “probably improved as much as any club that we have had … I thought that might happen because we had so many young kids playing.’’
Gore said his team worked hard in the weight room and always played hard in the heat of summer.
“They have played a lot of baseball (80 games combined in spring and summer),’’ Gore said. “Some have been out here since August. It will be good for them to go fishing three or four weeks before school starts and do what they want to do.
“They made it fun for me this summer. I had a lot of fun coaching these guys and we got a lot of good experience for next year.’’
