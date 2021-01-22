MOORE — Enid's boys rallied back from a 16-point halftime deficit (34-18) to defeat Westmoore, 72-67 in overtime in the first round of the John Nobles Tournament Thursday.
The Plainsmen (2-1) play host Moore on Friday at 5:30 p.m., in the semifinals. No. 10-ranked Moore (9-3) defeated Putnam City North, 66-49 on Thursday.
Enid, playing with a mixture of varsity and JV players, had three players in double figures — Taye Sullivan, 25; Cam Mathis, 18 and Landry Harris, 17.
The Plainsmen sent the game into overtime at 58 by outscoring the Jaguars, 21-11 in the third quarter and 19-13 in the fourth. They outscored Westmoore, 14-9 in overtime for the five-point win.
"We were a little complacent in the first half,'' said Enid coach Curtis Foster. "Once we got back in the game, there was no quit in them. I'm awfully proud of them.''
The Plainsmen, Foster said, were able to find some continuity in the second half.
"We pumped up the tempo and that helped us win,'' he said. "It was a good team effort by everybody. I hope we can continue that on Friday.''
Sullivan and Mathis "did their jobs as usual,'' Foster said. Harris, a newcomer to the program, found his range.
Sophomore Luke Rauh came off the bench to provide some solid defense.
"He gave us a lot of defensive stops,'' Foster said.
Westmoore came into the game with a 5-5 record, including a 48-46 win over Southmoore on Tuesday. The Jaguars were led by Cooper Hayes' 18 points.
"They had beaten some pretty decent teams,'' Foster said. "They didn't roll over for us.''
Pacers fall to Deer Creek
Deer Creek — The Enid Pacers had their highest scoring output of the season, but it wasn't enough as Enid fell 74-46 to host Deer Creek (Edmond) at the Bruce Gray Invitational on Thursday. Enid came into the game averaging 25.8 points per game.
The Pacers (0-5) were led in scoring by Claire Dodds and Maryangel Jibbwa, who each had nine points. Three players, Mya Edwards, Mary Isbell and Jasia Maolo had seven points apiece in the loss. The Antlers improved to 5-5 with the win.
Enid's quest for its first win of the season continues at noon on Friday when the Pacers play Sunrise Christian Academy at Deer Creek High School.
