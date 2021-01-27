The Enid Plainsmen evened their season record at 3-3 with a convincing 57-42 victory over Putnam City Tuesday night at the Enid High School gym. But head coach Curtis Foster is still looking for consistency over the entire 48 minutes.
“We played the last five minutes the way we should have played the whole ball game,” Foster said after Tuesday’s game. “We played with energy in the first but got lackadaisical, didn’t trap as hard as we should have and found ourselves in a game in the fourth.”
The Plainsmen built a 17-10 advantage after the first period, but scored only four points in the second and found themselves trailing 22-21 at halftime. Enid regained the lead and entered the final stanza up 35-31 before pouring it on with a 22-point fourth to put the Pirates (0-7) away.
Cam Mathis and Taye Sullivan led the way for the Plainsmen with 17 points apiece. Landry Harris also finished in double figures with 14 points.
“Those guys have been getting the bulk of the scoring right about now,” Foster said. “Sullivan is shooting well, Mathis gets his points off hard work and steals. Landry (Harris) has been handling the ball well, but C.J. (Adams) was the catalyst that changed the game late by scoring inside.” Adams finished with 7 points.
Foster said the Plainsmen may have taken the winless Pirates too lightly and it started to catch up with them.
“Nobody’s really been giving those guys (Putnam City) a chance and we took them a little bit lightly,” he said. “This was definitely a trap game, but we have to understand we’re not the mighty Plainsmen yet. We have to outwork them to give ourselves a chance.”
Foster said the Plainsmen, who have played only a handful of games to this point, are still a work in progress, but he sees the team being one that others are going to have to contend with down the road.
“This is just our sixth game, while others have played 15, so we’re still trying to catch up,” he said. “We’re still in a learning process. We have eight positions that we’re filling from last season. We’re still trying to find continuity, but by the end of the season we are going to be a tough out.”
The Plainsmen take on Midwest City (10-4) Friday for homecoming.
“They’re another team in our conference and they’re a top 10 team,” Foster said regarding Midwest City. “They play more of a transition and we’re going to have to press and trap with them.”
Shorthanded Pacers fall 51-29
The Enid Pacers had an unwanted surprise shortly before their game against Putnam City.
“We had three varsity kids in quarantine tonight and had to have a couple of JV kids step up,” Pacers head coach Nina Gregory said, adding that two of those players were notified of their quarantine in school Tuesday.
“That was a tough hand we were dealt, but for not having three important players I thought we competed well. We played decent defense, boxed out and and never gave up.”
The Pacers were coming off their first win of the season, 72-47 over Santa Fe South on Saturday, their best offensive performance of the young season. But Gregory said it was a different story Tuesday night at the EHS gym.
“We couldn’t buy a bucket tonight,” she said. “Nothing would fall and after we shot so well this weekend, that was frustrating for all of us.”
The Pacers found themselves down 19-9 at halftime and were outscored 32-20 in the second half.
Senior Claire Dodds led the Pacers in scoring with 13 points Tuesday night. Gregory relied heavily on Dodds.
“Her shots weren’t falling at the beginning of the game, she felt like she ran into a brick wall by the end of the game,” Gregory said. “I told her you won’t appreciate all those minutes you played now, but you’ll thank me later.”
The Pacers (1-7) face No. 7 Midwest City (10-4) Friday night.
“If they play as hard as they did tonight, the chips will fall into place eventually,” Gregory said. “We’re building.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.