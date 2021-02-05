YUKON — The Enid Plainsmen had three players in double figures in their 55-43 win on the road over Yukon Thursday night. The win was Enid’s second-straight victory and evened its season record at 5-5.
“As a team, this was our most complete game as we got points from several different players,” said Plainsmen head coach Curtis Foster. Landry Harris led the effort with 16 points. He was followed by Cam Mathis’ 13 points and Taye Sullivan with 10 points.
Foster said the Plainsmen “changed up some things” for Yukon and pressed more and played man to man.
“We stayed out of foul trouble down the stretch and that allowed us to play more man,” he said.
The Plainsmen trailed 23-20 at the half, but shut down the Millers in the second half, outscoring Yukon 35-20.
“We knocked down some shots and did some things on the floor that gave us a chance to win tonight,” Foster said. “Harris made some important free throws for us down the stretch.”
Foster said he sees the team gaining more confidence each game as the season progresses.
“The more we play, the further down the stretch we are going to go,” he said. “The guys are learning about each other on the floor and it’s looking like we’re going to be a tough out down the stretch.”
The loss dropped the Millers to 3-7 this season.
The Plainsmen host Choctaw Friday night. The No. 7-ranked Yellowjackets are coming off a 63-62 win on the road over Midwest City to improve to 11-4 on the season.
“Choctaw is one of the most athletic teams that you will see coming to Enid,” Foster said. “They got ‘em big, they got ‘em on the perimeter. It’s the most physical team we will play this season.”
YUKON 97, PACERS 32
Meya Case scored 31 points as Yukon handed the Enid girls their sixth straight loss, 97-32.
The loss dropped the Pacers to 1-12 overall. The win broke a five-game losing streak for the Millerettes, now 5-8.
Claire Dodds led the Pacers with 11 points while Lanie Goins added 10.
Yukon drilled 15 three-pointers on the night, four in the first period when it raced off to a 25-6 lead.
They led 51-17 at halftime and 79-29 after three periods.
Dodds did not score in the first quarter but had five points in both the third and fourth quarters and added a free throw in the final period. She hit two threes.
Goins had four two-point field goals and two free throws.
Case had four threes on the night. She scored eight in the first period, nine in the second and 14 in the third. She sat out the fourth quarter.
Sidney Brown added 12 points, all in the first three periods.
The 97 points was the season high for the Millerettes.
Enid will try to bounce back Friday when it hosts Choctaw at 6 p.m. The boys game follows.
Bruce Campbell also contributed to this story.
