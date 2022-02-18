Senior 145-pounder Trinit Zweifel and junior 195-pounder Carlos Alvarado will be trying to make a return trip to the state tournament when the Plainsmen go to the Eastern Regional at Stillwater Friday and Saturday.
Action will start at 11 a.m., weather permitting. Enid left Wednesday night for Stillwater to avoid any weather difficulties. The top five finishers will qualify for state Feb. 24-25 at the State Fair Arena.
It will be Enid’s first action since a 78-0 loss to No. 1 Stillwater on Feb. 1.
“We’re ready,” said Enid coach Trent Holland. “We have had good training sessions and the kids are ready to go and compete. We have seen most of that area of state. I think we will compete well.”
Zweifel and Alvarado qualified for state two years ago. Both bring a good resume into the weekend.
Alvarado won a tournament title at Yukon, was second at Jenks and Norman and was fourth at the Mid-America Nationals.
Zweifel won at Norman, was second at Jenks, sixth at Yukon and was seventh at the Mid-America Nationals.
Hector Torres, at 106, was sixth at Mid-America and third at Norman.
“Carlos looks like he could be a seed at 195,” Holland said. “You don’t know what might pan out. There’s one kid that we haven’t seen that might get a seed over us. He definitely can compete with those guys. Carlos and Trinit have been there before. They know how it works.”
The rest of the lineup will have Payton Zweifel, 113; Zach Fortner, 126; Vinny Vandiver, 132; Steven Brooks, 138; Leslie Fortner, 152; Blake Fuksa, 160; Maddox Hayes, 170; Joshua Withey, 220 and Seth Melvin, 285.
“I think we have several kids who can do well,” Holland said.
Shae Salinas, becoming Enid’s first female state qualifier, should be another inspiration, Holland said.
Holland said the layoff was helpful to his team.
“We were able to work on things that will help us in the long run,” he said. “We have made improvement on our feet. I just tell the kids to have confidence in what you have been doing and go attack it and don’t second-guess yourself.”
EHS will be joined in the field by the host Pioneers, Bartlesville, Broken Arrow, Deer Creek Edmond, Jenks, Moore, Muskogee, Northwest Classen, Owasso, Ponca City, Putnam City North, Sand Springs, Tahlequah and Union.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.