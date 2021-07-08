The Enid Plainsmen return to tournament action when they travel to Weatherford for the Big Fire Pocket Radar Invitational on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
The Plainsmen come into the tournament having not played an official game since the NWOSU tournament on June 25, 2021. They were off last week due to the OSSAA dead period, but were able to play in a tune-up game against the Enid Majors on Monday, which the Majors won 9-3.
Enid starts off the tournament against the Demon Dawgs at 6 p.m. at Radar Park. They’ll turn around and face off against Sluggers Baseball Club on Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Enid head coach Brad Gore said he hasn’t had a chance to see the teams they’ll be facing in pool play.
“I don’t know anything about either one of them, but I know there’ll be some quality teams in it, so we’ll have to play well,” he said. “It’s a good experience for our kids so we’re excited about playing.”
After Friday’s pool play is finished, the teams with the five best records will advance to a single elimination tournament on Friday afternoon and Saturday.
The Enid Plainsmen White team will also be playing in Weatherford this weekend in the 2023/2024 age division. They play the Diamond Prospects 2023 Hychte at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at South Western Oklahoma State University and OK Crush 16U at 1 p.m. on Friday at Radar Park.
