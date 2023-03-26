Julian Enriquez made the deciding goal in PKs to give Enid a 2-2 (4-3) win over Putnam City West in the boys’ third-place game of the inaugural Enid Soccer Invitational Saturday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The Plainsmen had lost to Southmoore, 1-1 (4-2) in penalty kicks in the semifinals.
Enid had rallied from a 2-0 deficit against Putnam City West with two second-half goals in regulation — a header by Ethan Ritchie, assisted by Raymond Gonzalez with 23:26 remaining and one from Jonathan Gomez with 5:27 remaining.
Putnam City West made a stop with 4.6 seconds left to delay what would be a sweet Enid (4-3) victory.
The Plainsmen made four of five shots on the PKs with Edwin Loza, Gomez, Sebastian Casillas and Enriquez doing the honors. Putnam City West scored on the fifth round to make Enriquez have to score for the win. He came through.
“It feels good,” Enriquez said. “I wanted to take it for us and I did. I pretended to kick and then I brought it to the other side (to score). I was a little bit nervous, but once I stepped up, it felt good.”
“Julian has a lot of confidence in himself,” said EHS coach Jorge Cabada. “He delivered. I’m proud of him.”
Backup goaltender Jonathan Wallace, who had allowed two goals in the first seven minutes of the first half, had two stops in the PKs.
Enid coach Jorge Cabada missed the start of the game, but credited assistants Brian Romano and Victor Hernandez for having the team prepared. Both teams went to their bench in the second half for players to gain experience.
Against Southmoore, Armando Vega scored Enid’s lone goal in regulation with 22:39 remaining. Kaden Locke had scored for Southmoore about a minute earlier.
The Sabercats scored on all four of their PK attempts with Jesus Hernandez scoring the clinching goal in the fourth round. Southmoore goaltender Camden Hellan stopped two of four shots with David Smith and Casillas scoring in the second and third rounds.
“It was a phenomenal game,” Cabada said. “Games like this are why we play the game … it teaches you how to battle. Once you get in district (which begins Friday with Sand Springs), all the games are like this.”
The Plainsmen almost had a miracle finish as a kick by Alejandro Isordia from midfield was just wide.
Enid will be at Western Heights for a girls-boys doubleheader on Tuesday before hosting Sand Springs in the girls and boys district opener Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.