Plainsmen take fourth at Indian Springs
Enid News & Eagle
The Plainsmen shook off the rust from a 24-day break when they traveled to The Club at Indian Springs in Broken Arrow on Monday.
Playing in their first tournament since March 4, Enid finished in fourth place after firing off a 322 team score. The Plainsmen are already seeing big things out of freshman Dawson Grandsetter who finished the tournament in second place after shooting a one-over 71.
Max Fosset scored a 79, Hayden Johnson shot an 81 and Sam Blankenship with a 92 rounded out the top four scores taken by the Plainsmen. Demitrios Farr added a 93.
The Plainsmen won’t have nearly as long to wait for their next tournament as the team travels to Lincoln Park to play the West Course in Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Results from Pheasant Run’s senior MGA scramble
Pheasant Run Golf Club hosted a senior men’s golf association scramble on Monday with the team of Brett Shriever, Jim Trent, Chuck Byrd and Dan Nave taking first place.
Loran Frey, Richard Minton, Butch Vickers and Wes Hulbert finished in second place with the grouping of Mike Stringer, Dave Rapp, Larry Guerkink and Ron Dow taking third place.
Closest to the pin winners -- Hole #4 Loran Frey, Hole # 7 Jerry Bliss, Hole #11 Loran Frey, Hole #16 Floyd Lord.
Pheasant Run plans to host another scramble at 10 a.m. on Sunday, weather permitting. All golfers over the age of 60 are welcome to attend.
