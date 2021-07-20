Garrett Shull hit a two-run bomb and Dallas Goodpasture allowed one hit and one run to lead as the Plainsmen claimed fifth place in the Connie Mack State Tournament on Sunday, July 18, defeating the Woodward Travelers, 9-1.
The win was Enid’s second straight after dropping two games to start the tournament on Thursday and Friday. The Plainsmen knocked off Doenges Ford (Bartlesville) 6-1 on Saturday.
Enid head coach Brad Gore called out his team’s sub-par performance following Friday’s loss to the SW Shockers Red. Gore said he wanted to see his team come out and play with a little bit of pride, particularly when it came to pitching.
The Plainsmen played sound defense behind a solid performance from Goodpasture on the mound. He threw two balls to start the game and allowed a hard groundball to the second baseman, who couldn’t get his glove on the ball, allowing the runner to make it to first.
Gore went out on the mound to speak with Goodpasture, and said he was really proud of the way he responded to the situation, allowing no hits and one run while pitching a complete game.
“I think they kind of proved to me that they’re still hooked up and getting after it,” Gore said. “We had a rough couple of games there to start out with, but the kids didn’t quit, they came out and won two ballgames.
I’m really proud of them, we didn’t start how we wanted to, but they really showed me something these last two days about their character. They’ve put in a lot of hours this summer trying to get better and I just didn’t want them to give up. I kind of called them out on Friday, but they responded and I’m really, really proud of them.”
Enid’s offense did most of its work in the second inning, rattling off six runs on four hits. After capitalizing on a error in the walked James Humphrey with the bases loaded to score the first run of the day and then gave up a two-RBI single by Reece Slater on the next at-bat.
Enid got another runner across on a double-steal, after Slater was caught stealing second. Shull stepped up on the next at-bat and hit a bomb over the right field wall to score two more.
Gore said Shull’s been working on putting less loft on the ball and is trying to hit more line drives to the opposite side of the field.
“We had some really good at-bats, we really ran the bases well,” Gore said. “If you don’t give up any hits and you limit the amount of walks and errors, you give yourself a chance to win the game.”
The Plainsmen put two more across in the third inning on a two-RBI triple by Seth Carlson. Goodpasture walked a batter with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning to score the Travelers only run of the day.
“I don’t think you can throw much better than that,” Gore said. “He walked a couple there at the end, he got a little tired. Overall he threw a lot of strikes, competed in the zone and we played pretty good defense behind him.”
