With day one of practice in the books, the Plainsmen head into the 2021 season hoping to continue it’s upward trajectory under third year head coach Rashaun Woods.
The team practiced in helmets and shorts with limited contact. Woods said he wanted to focus on conditioning and getting his players to understand what everybody’s role is on the field.
The COVID-19 pandemic left many teams short-handed or scrambling for games last season, including the Plainsmen. The team’s first game of the season was canceled just four days before they were set to kick off their season and the team was forced to schedule a last-minute game at 3A Madill.
Woods said the team needs to be ready in case they end up short-handed in a game this season. To help with this, he’s been putting players in different spots on both sides of the ball so that they can be ready if they’re needed.
“We’re still one-way guys, we shouldn’t see a lot of guys going both ways, but we want to teach the defensive guys what they’re doing on offense and teach the offensive guys what they’re doing on defense, so that if we have injuries, if we have a situation where COVID takes a couple guys out, we’re ready to respond and have a plan, because every team will want to have a plan,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we have a plan for those things.”
The team graduated 23 seniors, but consists of many young players with experience from last season under their belts.
One player who will be almost a complete unknown will be starting quarterback Bennett Percival.
The 6-1, 170 pound sophomore takes over for Blake Priest, who graduated after last season. Woods said Percival will be his guy this season and that he could see him being the Plainsmen’s signal caller for the future.
“He has all the abilities that you need him to have,” Woods said. “He’s got a good arm, he’s smart, he’s tall, he’s intelligent, everything you need a quarterback to be, he’s those things. I know he’s young but he kind of checks all the boxes for what we want to do this year and into the future.”
The Plainsmen have three full weeks of practice before their first game against Putnam City on Aug. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.