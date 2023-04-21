The Enid Plainsmen continue to roll, defeating Norman, 9-3, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Friday for Enid’s eighth straight win.
Israel Gonzales got the start for Enid and went four innings, allowing four hits and two runs, striking out four.
While Gonzales was taking care of business on the mound, Garrett Shull was doing damage at the plate as he came a single away from hitting for the cycle.
Shull got it started in the bottom of the first with a double, before hitting a solo homer in the second. Shull finished his night with a triple in the fourth.
The Oklahoma State commit was three-for-three with an RBI and a walk in the game.
Enid got started with two runs in the bottom of the first. Both runs came with two outs in the inning.
Jake Kennedy also drove in two runs, while McCage Hartling hit a double.
Karter Simon and Aidan Robinson finished the game on the mound. Simon relieved Gonzales and pitched two innings, giving up two hits and striking out one. Robinson pitched the seventh and gave up one hit and struck out two.
Enid plays 4A Berryhill at 10 a.m. Saturday at David Allen. If Enid takes one of two from Stillwater on Monday or at home Tuesday, the Plainsmen will clinch a home regional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.