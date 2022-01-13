EDMOND — Enid’s boys accomplished their goal of winning Tuesday’s Putnam City Invitational swim meet, beating out Altus, 299-297 for the team championship.
The Pacers were third in the team competition with 213 points to place behind Deer Creek Edmond (311) and Altus (2830.
Enid, with 51 points, was behind Deer Creek (610) and Altus (580) for the combined team championship.
“We fared pretty well,’’ said Enid coach Lyndsay Watts.
Shyann Kissinger was a double winner in the girls taking the 200 free in 2:02.92 and the 100 back in 1:01.77, almost three seconds faster than her previous best time (1:04.48).
KaDynce Brochu won the girls 200 IM in 2:33.04 and was second in the 500 free (5:41.61). Gabby Mendoza-Lara was second in the 50 free in 27.23.
Weston Stewart was a double winner for the boys taking the 200 free in 1:51.54 and the 500 free in 5:00.54. Kade Couchman won the boys 50 free in 22.26 and was third in the 100 free in 52.40.
Luke Rogers, Carson Nault, Statton Mantz and Jaziel Estrada won the 200 free relay in 1:37.52.
Watts singled out the effort of Cody Higbee, who was seventh in the 100 back in 1:05.71.
A scheduled meet at Lawton for Friday has been canceled because of Covid. The Plainsmen and Pacers are scheduled to swim at the Oklahoma Big 8 meet at Ponca City on Jan. 21.
Results:
Girls
Team — 3. 213
200 Medley Relay — 3. Gabby Mendoza-Lara, Brionna Clayton, Shyann Kissinger, Loren Simpson, 2:08.76
200 Free — 1. Kissinger, 2:02.92
200 IM — 1. KaDynce Brochu, 2:33.04
50 Free — 2. Mendoza-Lara, 27.23; 8. Jordan Pierce, 28.86; 13. Simpson, 30.40; 52. Michelle Lupercio, 37.82; 65. Dayana Duran, 41.19
100 Free — 8. Pierce, 1:06.69; 18. Simpson, 1:11.81; 25. Nguyen, 1:16.87; 41. Addisyn Harris, 1:23.02; 58. Duran, 1:39.93
500 Free — 2. Brochu, 5:41.61
200 Free Relay — 18. Jocelyn Weidner, Lupercio, Nguyen, Harris, 2:26.28
100 Back — 1. Kissinger, 1:01.77; 5. Mendoza-Lara, 1:15.21; 24. Nguyen, 1:32.89; 38. Lupercio, 1:50.12
100 Breast — 6. Clayton, 1:24.06
400 Free Relay — 3. Pierce, Brochu, Nguyen, Kissinger, 4:23.66
Boys
Team — 1.299
200 Medley Relay — 6. Luke Rogers, Weston Johnson, Jaziel Estrada, Statton Mantz, 1:54.02; 12. Cody Higbee, Kal-El Hooper, Noah Johnson, Carson Nault, 2:01.91
200 Free — 1. Weston Stewart, 1:51.54; 9. Rogers, 2:06.76; 17. Mantz, 2:21.39; 36. Gabe McGill, 2:54.51
200 IM — 3. Dane Griffin, 2:09.25; 7. Higbee, 2:21.54; 16. Hooper, 2:34.08
50 Free — 1. Kade Couchman, 22.26; 4. Luke Denney, 24.11; 8. Mantz, 25.37; 22. W. Johnson, 26.53; 27. Nault, 27.48; 59. Blake Jensen, 31.47; 60. Sean Taylor, 31.89
100 Butterfly — 10. Jaziel Estrada, 1:05.25; 14. N. Johnson, 1:07.65; 19. Hudson Plummer, 1:18.62
100 Free — 3. Couchman, 52.40; 8. Rogers, 56.68; 43. Sean Taylor, 1:09.92; 45. McGill, 1:11.92
500 Free — 1. Stewart, 5:00.54; 8. Denney, 5:42.62
200 Free Relay — 1. L. Rogers, Nault, Mantz, Estrada, 1;37.52; 7.Griffin, Denney, Couchman, Stewart, 1:42.31
100 Back — 7. Higbee, 1:05.71; 16. N.Johnsonm 1:11.93; 26. Nault, 1;18.84; 29. Plummer, 1:24.24
100 Breast — 6. Estrada, 1;08.99; 12. W. Johnson, 1:11.80; 21. Hooper, 1;19.30; 34. Blake Jensen, 1:32.59
400 Free Relay — 4. Stewart, Couchman, Denney, Griffin, 3:40.73
