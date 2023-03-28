The Plainsmen took on Tulsa Washington Tuesday in the second of a back-to-back home and home with the Hornets in Tulsa while the Pacers took on Kremlin-Hillsdale.
The Plainsmen won, 7-2, while the Pacers fell, 13-1.
Enid starter Seth Carlson went five innings, giving up two hits and no runs, striking out 12. Whaetley Chaloupek came in to relieve Carlson, pitching two innings, giving up two hits and two runs.
“He was really good,” Enid coach Brad Gore said of Carlson. “He overpowered them.”
Carlson struck out four of his first six batters, including going 1-2-3 in the second. Between the second and third innings, Carlson struck out five straight batters.
Offensively, Enid was led by Karter Simon, who went one-for-one with two RBI and a double. Garrett Shull broke out and hit a solo homer in the fifth.
The Plainsmen started early, with four runs in the first inning.
The Plainsmen are 8-5 and host the Gladys Winters Festival this weekend.
K-H 13, Enid 1
Sahrena Williams went two innings as the Lady Broncs got a run-rule win over the Pacers, snapping Enid’s two-game winning streak.
Macee Buck hit a solo homer, Enid’s only run of the game. The Pacers and Kremlin-Hillsdale had no errors, compared to Enid’s one.
K-H’s Morgan Hayes had four RBI, all coming on a grand slam in the first inning. Ty Neal also homered for the Lady Broncs, a three-run homer.
Enid is 7-6, while K-H is 8-6.
