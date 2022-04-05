Enid swept district foe Muskogee in a rare Monday doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark 10-0 in the first game, and 12-0 in the second, both ending via the run rule.
Jake Kennedy took the rubber for game one, while Aidan Robinson started game two. Each went the distance, giving up six hits combined over two games, two off Kennedy, and four off Robinson.
“Both guys threw well,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “There weren’t many walks. Our defense played well.”
Game one was dominated by senior Aydan Voitik, who had three RBI, including the walkoff RBI to hit the run rule in the bottom of the fifth. The first three innings of game one were a pitchers duel, but once the Plainsmen got on the board, the floodgates opened for Enid. Going into the bottom of the fourth, the game was tied 0-0, but a Seth Carlson bunt scored returning McCage Hartling. Cooper Jarnagin scored two on a ground ball, and it was history after that.
“We started a little slow on offense,” Gore said. “Our small ball game came in big. I’m proud of our guys, district wins are district wins.”
Enid got on Muskogee early in game two. Brock Slater knocked two in, followed by a bases-loaded walk and a James Humphrey grounder to go up 4-0.
Garrett Shull did his damage in the first, doubling to score two runs. Shull brought another in the next inning. Shull rounded out his night with a fly ball to center that scored three.
Enid is 13-5 and travels to Mustang on Thursday. The Plainsmen are 5-2 in 6A District 4. At the top of the district is Bixby at 6-1, followed by Stillwater and Union, both 5-1 in district play.
“We have a lot of fish left to fry,” Gore said.
