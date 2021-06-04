Coming off two decisive wins over Kingfisher on Wednesday, the Plainsmen travel to Blackwell on Friday at 5 p.m.
James Humphrey started for the Plainsmen in the first game, an 8-2 win in which he pitched four and two third innings. He gave up two hits and one run before being relieved by Ashton Peterson who allowed just one hit in the final innings.
Dallas Goodpasture pitched all four innings of the second game, which ended in a 17-2 run-rule.
“Dallas jumped out and struck the side out in the first inning and looked really good, and then he just struggled with command a little bit in the second inning. He settled in and threw the ball pretty well,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said.
Bennett Percival had RBI in both games, including four runs scored in the second game on a single and a bases-clearing double. Gore described the run-rule win as “kind of an ugly game” due to the number of walks.
Gore said he’s continued to feel encouraged by the progress of his young pitchers, but wants to continue to put them in different situations so that they can learn from them before the season starts in the spring.
“We’re going to have a lot of inexperienced guys pitching for us next year, and this is the time we do some things we might do in a spring game so I can tell what they can do and what they can’t do,” he said.
