A night after falling 22-4 to Bixby, the Plainsmen got back in the win column, 3-2, Tuesday at Bixby.
Enid starter Jake Kennedy threw a masterful game, allowing five hits in a complete game, two-run performance.
The game was a 180 from Monday night, when defensive issues plagued Enid and caused nine unearned runs.
Kennedy also struck out nine over the course of seven innings.
For the second game in a row, McCage Hartling was the hero for the Plainsmen. Hartling had two hits and drove in a run.
Neither team scored until the top of the fourth when Enid’s James Humphrey drove in a run on a single. Enid added on in the next inning when Hartling drove in a run on a grounder. The next at-bat, Kennedy helped his cause with an RBI single to center field.
Bixby got on the board in the bottom of the seventh as the Spartans attempted to mount a comeback.
The Spartans scored two runs, but it wasn’t enough, as Kennedy finished the job for the Plainsmen.
With the win, Enid is 17-6. With a loss Monday by Stillwater, and Bixby’s win over Enid, the Spartans hold the top spot in 6A-4. Enid dropped to fifth, but still has a series with Bartlesville left.
Enid is at Piedmont on Friday night.
