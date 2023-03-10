Coming into Friday’s game against Edmond Santa Fe at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, the Enid Plainsmen were giving up 1.25 runs per game. that number went down slightly with a 9-1 run-rule win over Santa Fe.
That number now stands at 1.2 runs per game.
The Plainsmen are 5-0 through the first two weeks of the season.
“Our pitching in every game we have played, every guy has done pretty well,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We’ve had a couple innings where we have walked too many guys, but for the most part, it’s been lights out. I thought the guys tonight were really good. We didn’t play a bad ball club tonight and we shut them down.”
Israel Gonzales started the game for the Plainsmen and went two innings, giving up two hits, no runs and striking out two.
He was pulled early, but that wasn’t because of his pitching.
“We are just trying to get people work because they haven’t gotten in games,” Gore said. “Israel pitched great and made some quality pitches. We are just trying to get guys work.”
Cooper Jarnagin drove in three runs, but only one was earned for the Plainsmen, including two on an error in the third inning and one fifth inning double. He also closed out the game on the mound, pitching an inning and not allowing any runs or hits.
“Cooper Jarnagin is a baseball player. He is a grinder,” Gore said. “He is a really important cog in our wheel, he can play anywhere, so he is a very versatile player..”
A run via a passed ball was the ninth run, giving Enid an eight-run lead over Santa Fe in the bottom of the fifth causing a win via the run-rule.
Edmond Santa Fe made four errors in the game. Enid capitalized on them to score three runs off errors.
“They made some big errors in big situations,” Gore said. “We just were talking it, we probably should have had three of four maybe (runs) if they make a couple plays. We put pressure on them, if you put the ball in play, good things will happen.”
The Plainsmen will play in the Edmond Festival next weekend after taking most of the week off for spring break.
