The slow starts continue for the Plainsmen, as they drop their first game of the Big Fire Walkoff Warriors tournament on Thursday, July 22, falling 5-0 to the OKC Branditos at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Plainsmen walked six and gave up four runs in their first three innings and were in a bases-loaded situation, when Enid head coach Brad Gore turned to incoming freshman pitcher Aidan Robinson.
“We started with that same old thing, at least one walk per inning, giving them a lot of opportunities and then getting behind and having to throw a lot of pitches in the middle of the zone and they hit it a little bit,” Gore said after the game.
Robinson had been playing with the Plainsmen’s White team for most of the latter half of the season, but did pitch in several road games early this summer.
He got out of the jam, but the Branditos scored in the next inning on a sacrifice-fly by Elijah Alexander. The freshman gave up three hits and one run, while walking one batter and striking out two. Gore said he though Robinson threw the ball “extremely well,” but was disappointed in other aspects of the game.
“He did a good job, he showed me something today, he wasn’t scared to throw strikes and threw the breaking ball for strikes. He really competed hard.”
He also said he thinks the team’s mindset and preparation heading into these tournaments is what’s led to the early letdowns.
“It seems like when we’re not around these kids they’re not doing what they need to do to prepare for the first game or two of every tournament and it takes them a game or two to get rolling and get their timing back, because we can’t practice them and it’s kind of on their own,” Gore said.
Enid finished with the same number of hits as the Branditos (seven), but struggled to move those runners into scoring position. All seven of the Plainsmen’s hits came as singles. The Plainsmen gave themselves a glimmer of hope late in the game with the bases loaded with two outs, but the game ended on a fly out.
A bright spot for the Plainsmen this season has been the development of sophomore catcher McCage Hartling. Hartling picked off two runners on Saturday and followed it up with a lead-off single to get the Plainsmen moving the right direction in the seventh inning.
“He’s getting better and better behind the plate,” Gore said. “He’s really improved throwing-wise. We hate to lose a game here, but our kids have played a lot of baseball this summer and they’ve stuck it out. He’s one of those kids that we’re really going to lean on next year and he’s only going to be a sophomore. We just have so many young kids that I’m kind of trying to get ready to play.”
The Branditos had a solid top of their lineup and made it difficult for Enid’s pitchers to stay comfortable on the mound. Gore credited his opponent for making the plays they needed to to win the game.
“Their first five or six guys swing it pretty well.” he said. “They’re strong kids and if you just lay it down the middle, they hit it.”
The Plainsmen will have a chance to bounce back from the loss on Friday, July 23, when the team takes on Walkoff Baseball 18u Nakashima at 3 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
