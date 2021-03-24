Enid took care of business on Tuesday, defeating Sand Springs 2-1 at D. Bruce Selby Stadium to improve to 5-0 on the season.
The Plainsmen were able to build a 2-0 lead in the first half after Luis Mendoza and Miguel Chavez traded assists to each other in the first 15 minutes. Mendoza got the first on a cross from Chavez that swung across the goal past the keeper where the senior forward arrived just in time to finish it off into the back of the net between the keeper and the post.
“Absolutely slammed the net,” Enid head coach Craig Liddell said. “A beauty because it was a very tight angle so it had to be struck crisp.”
Mendoza returned the favor less than 10 minutes later on a through-ball to Chavez. The junior midfielder found himself one-on-one with the keeper who wasn’t able to knock it away.
Liddell said he was pleased with the way the team started the game but felt that they didn’t capitalize on enough opportunities in the second half.
“We had some real nice looks go through one-on-one,” Liddell said. “We unlocked their back line quite often. Their goalkeeper came up big time and time again.”
Despite jumping out to a comfortable lead early, Liddell said the game was very competitive and a good win for his program.
“They’re in a tough district like we are but I really believe they’ll be a playoff team,” Liddell said.
Liddell credited Sand Springs’ forwards and midfielders for making it a tough win for the Plainsmen. He also was impressed with the performances of David Garcia and Jared Vega for their work slowing down Sand Springs’ talented forwards.
“They’ve got a couple special players,” Liddell said. “Three or four very solid seniors that carry their group.”
The Plainsmen will have a short break before taking on Coweta at 12:15 p.m. Friday in the Stillwater Cup.
The Pacers fell at home, 3-1 in penalty kicks to Sand Springs on Tuesday.
Both teams were held scoreless during regulation in windy conditions. Liddell said that his team did a good job in the first half when they were playing into the wind, but were unable to control the possession for long enough to take advantage of the wind in the second.
“Kind of put us on our heels but the girls stuck with it,” Liddell said. “The second half we never really had enough good looks to take advantage of the wind.”
But in overtime, the Pacers converted on just one of their four penalty kicks. Meanwhile, the Lady Sandites went three-for-three on their kicks, securing the 3-1 win.
Liddell said his team didn’t control the ball the way they typically do.
“We weren’t connecting well and when you don’t connect the other team has the ball.” Liddell said.
Liddell said the game was even throughout even though he felt like the Lady Sandites controlled the ball better.
“Good game, pretty even,” Liddell said. “Sand Springs probably edged us a bit in terms of possession and looks at goal, but we were certainly in the game.”
Liddell said that it was a difficult loss but that they don’t have much time to hang their heads with the team traveling to the Stillwater Cup on Thursday.
The team has now lost two of their last three after picking up wins over Putnam City (2-1) and Eisenhower (7-0) to start the season.
“For the girls it’s really picking their heads up and making some small adjustments. Just some possession and pieces and how we can actually connect and fully unlock on everything. We were connecting quite well right off the bat.”
The Pacers will face off against Metro Christian for their first game of the Stillwater Cup on Thursday at 9 a.m.
