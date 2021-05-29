WOODWARD — Ashton Peterson threw three scoreless innings and the Plainsmen scored two unearned runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Oklahoma Travelers, 6-4 at the Woodward Memorial Day Tournament on Friday.
Enid fell to the OKC Sandlot, 8-0 in five innings in its first game.
Pinch-hitter Brock Slater, with two outs in the seventh, reached on a throwing error by second baseman Bryson Dill, which allowed Garrett Shull and Bennett Percival to score to break a 4-4 tie. Shull had reached on a walk, while Percival reached on a fielder’s choice. Both advanced a base when Karter Simon walked.
“That was a big time at bat,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore. “He hit the ball hard right on the barrel. The kid made a good play on it, but threw it away. I think Brock might had beaten it out.’’
Peterson allowed only two hits and struck out four, and did not walk a batter. Dill reached third in the sixth, but Chase Corbin popped up to end the threat.
“Ashton was lights out,’’ Gore said. “We played good defense behind him and did what we had to do. Our kids grind it out and showed some resolve.’’
The Plainsmen scored two runs in the first and one in the second without a hit. Three walks, a hit batsmen and a wild pitch brought in two runs in the first. Enid added another on a wild pitch. Percival scored in the fifth when he doubled and scored after two wild pitches.
Conner Thompson had three RBI for the Travelers with a two-run homer in the second and an RBI singled in the third. The Travelers scored twice in both the second and third.
Enid starter Dallas Goodpasture allowed only three hits over four innings and struck out four while walking six.
Gore said Goodpasture did a good job of keeping Enid in the game.
The Plainsmen, 2-1, will play Vici at noon and the Southwest Shockers Black at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. How well Enid does will determine where and when the Plainsmen will play Sunday in the medal round.
OKC SANDLOT 8, PLAINSMEN 0
Brendon Carter threw a four-hitter and struck out nine as the Sandlot handed the Plainsmen their first loss of the summer season.
The Sandlot took advantage of 10 walks, five of which came in the fifth inning when they scored five runs to end the game on the run-rule. Cody Richards’ bases-loaded double brought home three runs. T.J. Hester ended the game with a two-RBI single after two walks following Richards’ double.
Cash Jay gave the Sandlot a 1-0 lead in the first with a solo homer off Enid starter James Humphrey. The Sandlot added two more in the second, thanks to three walks, a hit batsman, a wild pitch and a Carter double.
Humphrey allowed only two hits over four and one-third innings, and struck out five, but was hurt by six walks.
Garrett Shull was two-for-two for Enid. Seth Carlson was two-for-three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.