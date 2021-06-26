The Plainsmen split their two games at the NWOSU tournament on Friday, June 25, 2021 to finish the tournament with a record of 3-1.
The first game against the Aviators ended in a 14-3 run-rule that lasted four innings. Enid gave up all three runs in the third inning, after giving up a couple walks and allowing a double. Dallas Goodpasture pitched a complete game, and was able to get out of the inning before the Aviators could do any more damage.
Plainsmen head coach Brad Gore said he thought Goodpasture “threw pretty well.”
“We just kind of out-baseballed them a little bit,” Gore said. “We ran the bases really well, laid down some good bunts and did that kind of stuff. We kind of manufactured a lot of our stuff.”
Garrett Shull had two RBI doubles and Bennett Percival drove in a couple runs of his own. Gore said he thought the heat was especially difficult to deal with on Friday.
“To me this is one of the hotter days we’ve had. Not temperature-wise, but with the humidity and the storms popping up, it was a draining type of day,” he said.
The Plainsmen fell in the second game against 316-Jones, 9-8, despite leading 8-5 going into the final inning. They used two pitchers in the game, starting with junior Jacob Kennedy.
Kennedy threw three innings and then was replaced by Ashton Peterson, who got the Plainsmen out of a fourth inning jam. Peterson retired the next side in order, but the team struggled to find three outs in the fifth to close out the game.
Gore said he thought the 316-Jones team was clearly the best team they faced at the tournament.
“We didn’t necessarily beat ourselves, they just hit the ball really well in that last inning,” he said. “There wasn’t really a whole lot we could’ve done about it, it’s just baseball.”
316-Jones had a lead-off double, and then picked up a walk, a single, another double, and then a single that scored the winning run. Gore said the 316-Jones team had a lot of team speed which put pressure on the defense.
Their opponent had the advantage of being fresh, the Plainsmen on the other hand, were playing their second game in a row on a hot, humid day.
“I do think we got a little tired in that second game in this heat. No excuses, but it makes you really have to buckle down and focus on what you’re trying to do. We had some plays that were a little bit strange and I think it was because we got a little hot and tired,” he said.
The team won’t be participating in bracket play at the tournament, due to the OSSAA dead period beginning on SaturdayJune 26, 2021. Overall Gore said he’s been encouraged by the progress he’s seen from his young team through the first half of the summer.
“I told our kids that we had really improved in a lot of areas and they’re working extremely hard,” Gore said. “I’m pleased with where we’re at, we still have a lot of stuff to work on and a ways to go, but our kids are giving all they’ve got, and I’m really proud of them up until this point.”
