James Cabada scored twice to lift the Enid Plainsmen soccer team past Piedmont, 3-0, on Friday night at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The Pacers had a hard-luck 4-2 loss in the girls game with two goals being disallowed because of offsides calls and another shot hitting the top of the goal post.
Cabada scored both of his goals in the first half — the first on an assist by Sebastian Casillas with 22:49 remaining and the second with 14:27 left.
Oswaldo Herrera made it 3-0 when he put the ball in the net with 3:41 remaining.
“James Cabada was phenomenal on both ends,’’ said Plainsmen coach Jorge Cabada. “Oswaldo Herrera is getting back to his old self. I thought we played very well. I thought we would be successful if we stuck to what we know.’’
Goaltender Oliver Castellanos recorded his first shutout of the season as the 2-1 Plainsmen bounced back from a 1-0 loss to arch-rival Ponca City on Tuesday.
He made two saves to open the second half knocking down the first two Piedmont shots on goal in the first seven minutes.
“I think that speaks volumes on what we did defensively,’’ said Cabada. “We’re excited. This was big for our confidence after the loss to Ponca City.’’
The Pacers led the girls game, 1-0, at halftime. Stalia Salazar rifled in a shot from 30 yards out.
Piedmont, though, scored all four of its goals in the second half with Ali Daugherty scoring at the 29:02, 2:39 and 1:15 marks. Ashley Fuller gave the Lady Wildcats a 2-1 lead with a goal with 7:03 remaining.
Ava Burnett scored from 10 yards out with 56.3 seconds left to make it 4-2.
Both Salazar and Burnett had goals disallowed in the first half because of offsides penalties.
“In the game of soccer you’re going to have calls go against you sometimes,’’ said Enid coach Tim Lavoie. “We did the best we could. I was proud of the effort and energy that we had.’’
Lavoie said the Pacers can take a lot of positives from the loss.
“We were fighting to the end,’’ he said. “We were playing together well. This gives us something to work on for the rest of the season..’’
The Pacers dropped to 2-1 with the loss.
Enid will be off until a game at Mustang.
