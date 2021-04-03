Enid coach Brad Gore could kid 5-foot-6 sophomore Dallas Goodpasture after the latter combined with Blake Priest to shut down Edmond North, 5-2 in the final day of the Gladys Winters Memorial Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Saturday.
Good pasture allowed six hits and two runs over five innings while striking out four and walking only two. Priest, Enid’s ace pitcher, struck out five and walked two while throwing two hitless and scoreless innings. The Plainsmen, 9-11 overall, have won five of their last six games.
“Not bad for a little guy," Gore said of Goodpasture. “He did a great job. I’m really proud of him. He made a lot of strides. He has pitched for us several times this year and he just gets a little bit better every time."
“I felt I did pretty good," Goodpasture said. “I was not trying too hard to try to strike everybody out. I let my defense work behind me."
The Plainsmen did not make an error. Second baseman Kade Goeke, shortstop Garrett Shull, center fielder Maddux Mayberry and right fielder McGage Hartling all had some web gems.
“That really helped," Goodpasture said. “All of my pitches were working. It’s starting to come together. It was just one or two pitches that were working."
Gore said Goodpasture had pitched well in his last appearance against Edmond Santa Fe last Saturday but felt he “lost it mentally after a couple of good innings."
Good pasture showed some mental toughness in the fifth when he got Will Ellis to ground out after an RBI double by Ethan Betchan cut the lead to 3-2.
“Tonight we talked about staying with the plan," Gore said. “He executed it and made some big pitches. He is starting to grow up. He threw strikes. That’s the key. He was throwing strikes with all of his pitches. He is not an overpowering guy yet, he’s awfully young, but he’s learning how to pitch and compete at a high level."
“This is a confidence builder for sure," Goodpasture said. “I was feeling good out there."
Edmond North’s other run came in the third when Elijah Laus walked and scored after three wild pitches. The Huskies stranded eight runners.
“Dallas was able to make some big pitches with runners on," Gore said.
Gore chose to take Goodpasture out after five innings because (1) he had reached his 75 to 80 pitch limit and wanted to give Priest some work before Monday’s district game with Putnam City.
Priest walked two in the seventh but struck out Betchan to end the game.
"He was dominating," Gore said.
The Plainsmen had eight hits, seven of which came in the fourth and fifth innings when they scored twice to go up 5-2.
Hartling was two for three and scored three times. Aydan Voitik was two for three with two RBI — a bloop single in the fourth and another single in the fifth. Jake Kennedy scored twice and had an RBI double in the fifth and scored on Voitik’s single. Kennedy, in the fourth, walked and eventually scored on a sac fly by Kade Goeke.
Hartling scored Enid’s first run in the second when he reached on a fielder’s choice, and stole second and third. He scored on a throwing error on the second steal.
“We got some big hits when we needed them and that's the difference in a close game," Gore said.
The Plainsmen will be observing Senior Night Monday against district rival Putnam City. Priest will start. Activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the game scheduled to begin at 5:30.
