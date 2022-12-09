EDMOND — Enid coach Jonathan Reed was upbeat after the Plainsmen battled Tulsa Union to the finish before falling to the Redhawks, 78-68 in the consolation semifinals of the Edmond Open at Edmond Santa Fe Friday.
Reed was discouraged by Enid’s inconsistency in a 74-49 loss to Lubbock (Texas) Trinity Christian Thursday, but felt the Plainsmen played better.
“The kids performed today," he said. “That made all the difference. We responded well to the moment. We played a lot better. I felt they won the game instead of us losing."
Cedric Dixon had 16 of his 19 points in the first quarter in which the Redhawks outscored the Plainsmen 28-18 to take control of the game. Dixon connected on four three-pointers.
Union took the lead for good with a 9-0 run to turn a 9-9 tie into an 18-9 advantage.
“We scouted the heck out of him," Reed said. “It was one of those nights where he was super hot. That really hurt."
Dixon, though, did not score from the field the rest of the night. He had three free throws in the second quarter and did not score in the second half.
“That’s a victory for us," Reed said. “That’s great that we were able to do that. We made some adjustments and we looked a little better and we made a game out of it."
The Redhawks led by as many as 15 points (42-27 late in the second quarter) but couldn’t put away the Plainsmen.
Enid, down 50-37 at halftime, cut the lead to three on a James Pugh basket with 2:32 left in the third period. Union ended the period on a 11-2 run, including a halfcourt shot by Michael Gilliard a the buzzer.
“Every time when we got close, we would make a bad play or two," Reed said. “The guy hitting a halfcourt shot … that’s a downer."
Pugh led the Plainsmen with 16 points while Brandon Sears and Tre Davis both had 13. Ayden Iverson had 10.
“James Pugh played really well," Reed said.
Dylan Fuller had 18 for the Redhawks.
The Plainsmen, 2-2, will face the Carl Albert JV-Edmond Memorial loser at 11 a.m. Saturday in the seventh-place game.
The game will be streamed on K-Ref Sports.TV.
