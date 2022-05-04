BIXBY, Okla. — For the second straight year, the Enid Plainsmen soccer team felt the pain of an extra time loss in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Martin Martinez scored off a throw-in with eight seconds left in the second overtime to give Bixby a 1-0 victory over the Plainsmen, ending the Plainsmen’s season at 11-5.
Enid — playing without senior captain Miguel Chavez — went toe-to-toe with the Spartans until Martinez’s heroics.
“It was a deep throw in," said EHS coach Jorge Cabada. “No. 10 (Martinez) was on the strong side of the goal. He turned his head and puts it in front of the goal. It went in the near post. There was nothing our keeper (Oliver Castellanos) could have done to get it."
The Plainsmen were preparing their game plan for the penalty kick phase that would have followed the extra time.
“It was a phenomenal play," Cabada said. “He made a great turn on the ball. I couldn’t have been more proud of the boys. I hate to use the word ‘unlucky,’ but that fits the moment. That’s how the ball bounces sometimes in sports."
Castellanos had a clean sheet for the 100-minute contest.
Martinez had played club soccer in North Texas before coming to Bixby. He is considered to be one of the top strikers in the state.
“Alex Isordia and Raymond Gonzalez had kept him grounded," Cabada said. “Great players always find a way to rise up. I just wish we had our No. 10 (Chavez). Their coach mentioned that he was missing. There’s no reason to keep our heads down. It’s just like that in the game of soccer sometimes."
He said senior Zachary Finnegan, coming off an ankle injury, had a strong game.
Cabada said the Plainsmen had their chances to score but the Spartan goaltender “made some great saves.”
“We had the first punch," he said. “We knew they would come out aggressive. Oswaldo Herrera had some chances but they did a great job."
The Plainsmen will be graduating seniors Chavez, Jose Deloa, Giovanni Sanabria, Geovany Lupercio, Angel Zubia, Luke Taylor, Luis Herrera and Finnegan.
Their legacy will be hosting a playoff game for the first time in school history (2-1 loss to Union in extra time last year), beating Union for the first time ever and having the school’s first-ever 5-0 start in district play.
“Hats off to our seniors," Cabada said. “We will be returning a lot of experience. We’ll take a few weeks off and then we will be back rocking and rolling for next year. As a first-year head coach, I couldn’t be more proud of what we did this year."
