The Plainsmen got a warm-up game on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, winning 11-2 in a five inning run-rule against Kingfisher at “Enid College Day” at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Six teams played three games to showcase their players in front of local college coaches. Enid trailed by a run after a costly error in the first inning. In the bottom of the second, they landed four hits including a two RBI-double by James Humphrey into center field.
Brock Slater drove in another with the bases loaded two at-bats later, followed by a sacrifice fly from Garrett Shull that scored Slater. Enid couldn’t drive in the two runners left on base, but still had a commanding 6-1 lead heading into the third inning.
“It was really good to see the guys hit the ball hard,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said. “Getting 12 base hits … that’s a pretty good day for five innings, it’d be a good day for seven innings.”
Enid started incoming freshman Zane Wiggins on the mound. He was replaced going in the third after allowing a single unearned run. Garrett Shull took over for pitching duties in the third inning, where the Yellowjackets were able to cut the lead to 6-2.
“It was good to see Zane go out there and throw and relax,” Gore said. “He’s a pretty mature kid for an 8th-grader, he does a good job of keeping his emotions in check.”
Bennett Percival and Karter Simon combined to shutout Kingfisher for the final two innings. The Plainsmen allowed just two runs in the game with one error.
McCage Hartling went two-for-three on the day with an RBI.
“He’s had a really good summer,” Gore said of the sophomore catcher. “He just has a good feel for hitting. He can go the other way well, he can take the ball in the middle and he’s just a really, really young kid, he’s just got to keep developing. Sometimes you forget how young these kids are and just how with experience they’re only gonna get better.”
Gore will continue to pay special attention to his pitching staff this summer, while the team attempts to replace a sizable chunk of their staff that graduated last season.
“I think we’re slowly getting there, it’s just a process. Everybody says it’s a marathon not a sprint. We’re slowly getting better every game I think,” he said.
The Plainsmen have a day off before hosting the Connie Mack Qualifier from Thursday to Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Enid begins the qualifier on Thursday against the Wichita Grays at 2:30 p.m.
