Garrett Shull drove in four runs with two doubles as the Enid Plainsmen run-ruled Union, 15-5 for their fifth straight victory and second straight 10-run win at the Gladys Winters Memorial Tournament Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Shull’s three-run double was the big blow in an eight-run first inning in which EHS took advantage of five walks, two hit batsmen and a two-RBI doubles by Ayden Voitik.
Shull had an RBI double in the third where EHS scored three times.
“We’re on a roll,’’ Shull said. “I got up there and did what I know I could do.’’
Garrett Brooks was two-for-three with three RBI — an RBI double in the third and a two-single in the fourth. Kade Goeke was two-for-three and scored four runs.
Jake McCool had two RBI. McCool, McCage Hartling and winning pitcher Maddux Mayberry all drew bases-loaded walks in the first. EHS scored twice on balks in the second.
“I’m real proud of our guys,’’ said Enid head coach Brad Gore. “It’s the whole team, the dugout is making noise, everybody is playing with more confidence.’’
Mayberry survived a rough first inning — three walks, four runs and a three-RBI double by Brody Briggs — to go the distance. He struck out six, including five straight at one point and walked only one the last four innings.
“When he got us a couple of zeros in a row, that was big for him,’’ Gore said. “He had that rough first inning, but that’s baseball, the key is to come back and recover.’’
“The run support sure helped,’’ Mayberry said. “I walked too many the first inning, but I stayed sound the rest of the game, I could be a little more aggressive.’’
James Humphrey will be on the mound Friday when the 8-10 Plaimsmen face Putnam City North at 6:30 p.m.
