Enid bounced back from an 8-0 loss to Deer Creek on Thursday, defeating Muldrow 12-0 at the Edmond Spring Break Festival on Friday.
Plainsmen head coach Brad Gore felt that his team made too many mistakes early in the game and wanted to see his team come out more aggressively against the Bulldogs.
This time, it was Enid that capitalized on some early Muldrow mistakes, which gave allowed them grab an early lead.
“Our kids played pretty good,” Gore said after the game, “We threw the ball well and we played good defense. They made some big mistakes and walked us a few too many times, but we were aggressive at the plate, and got a few more hits, so it was a good day.”
The Plainsmen scored three in the first inning and six in the second, but Gore still felt like his team could’ve done more damage in the first.
“The first inning we kind of gave it away,” Gore said, “I got a guy thrown out at the plate, we got a guy picked off at second base so that kind of changed that whole inning.”
The Bulldogs walked three of the first four batters they faced and allowed Garrett Shull to land a double. In the second inning, they walked five batters and allowed the Plainsmen to turn a three-run advantage into a 9-0 lead.
“In the second inning we were a little bit more patient,” Gore said, “And we kinda knew what we were facing so we didn’t push it as much ... we got some timely hits.”
Enid’s Maddux Mayberry was able to make a big impact at the plate, going 2-3 with three RBI. Shull, Garrett Brooks and McCage Hartling each had two RBI as well.
The Plainsmen scored three more runs in the third inning and held on win on a run rule in the fifth.
Gore said he was also pleased with his pitching rotation. Dallas Goodpasture started for the Plainsmen and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing two hits and walking two batters to go along with two strikeouts.
Blake Priest came in for an inning in the third, who allowed one hit and struck out three batters. Jacob Kennedy closed the game out for Enid with three strikeouts in the final inning.
“They did a really good job today,” Gore said about his pitchers, “We filled it up today with strikes and not too many walks. The guys made some big pitches when they needed to, and kept the ball down, and it was good to see.”
Gore says the team will have a short practice on Saturday before preparing for back-to-back games against Broken Arrow on Sunday and Tuesday. The first will start at 6 p.m. in Broken Arrow.
“We’ll have a short practice and go over some stuff we need to go over, some positional stuff,” Gore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.