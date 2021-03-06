What a difference a couple of practices in the sunshine made for the Enid Plainsmen.
The Plainsmen, who struck out 14 times in a 3-0 loss to Bartlesville Saturday, were a different team against Woodward Saturday. This time they run-ruled the Boomers, 17-0 in five innings at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
"We got to practice in some good weather and we got to make some adjustments on our hitting that we haven't been able to make," said Enid coach Brad Gore. "The kids came ready to play. All three of our pitchers (Tyler Holland, Dallas Goodpasture and Ashton Peterson) threw well. It was just a good day for the Plainsmen."
No one had a bigger turnaround than freshman Garrett Shull, who went from three strikeouts against Bartlesville to a 3-for-3 day with two singles, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored.
"Garrett is a really good hitter," Gore said. "He is just a young kid who is going through some growing pains. Today you saw what he is capable of. He is just going through a process where he is getting better and better."
Every Plainsmen starter reached base at least once and all scored at least once. Gore was able to empty his bench as EHS scored three in the first, 11 in the second and four in the third.
The Plainsmen had nine hits and benefitted from Woodward pitchers issuing 10 walks and hitting three batters. Two runs scored off wild pitches.
"We took advantage of their mistakes and got some timely hits," Gore said. "It was just good to get that win in the win column (1-2)."
Kade Goeke scored three runs.
Freshman Seth Carlson had three RBI in the second and scored in both the first and second.
Jake Kennedy, Zac McEachern and Reece Slater all scored twice. Kennedy had a two-RBI double in the second and another double in the third.
Jake McCool had an RBI double in the second.
Garrett Brooks had two RBI with a sac fly in the first and a bases-loaded walk in the second.
Maddux Mayberry had an RBI double in the first and scored on a wild pitch in the third.
Holland struck out five and did not walk a batter in his three innings on the mound. He gave up three hits.
Goodpasture and Peterson did not allow a hit in their one inning of work. Goodpasture started a double play and struck out a batter. Peterson had a strikeout.
"Tyler did what Tyler does," Gore said. "He threw strikes. He had a good good breaking ball. The young guys did a good job during the scrimmage season and we're excited about them as well. It was just good to see our kids play clean (no errors)."
Woodward dropped to 1-1.
Enid, 1-2 overall and 0-2 in district, will be back in district play Monday at Edmond Memorial. The Bulldogs will visit the Plainsmen Tuesday.
"They have a really good veteran team," Gore said of the Bulldogs. "It will be a good challenge. We'll see if we can turn the tide a little bit."
