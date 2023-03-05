Enid News & Eagle
OWASSO — Karter Simon drove in three runs as Enid warmed up for Monday’s district baseball opener with Tahlequah by beating 3A power Salina, 8-2, Saturday at the Owasso Festival.
The Plainsmen pounded out nine hits overall with Cooper Jarnagin driving in two runs and Jake Kennedy having an RBI.
Starting pitcher Israel Gonzales threw three scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing only one hit.
Aidan Robinson allowed three hits and two runs over three innings. Bennett Percival threw a perfect seventh inning with three ground balls.
“It was a good start,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We threw a lot of strikes and not too many walks (one). Our pitchers are carrying over what they did in the scrimmages.”
The Plainsmen had 20 hits over the two games they played in the Festival.
“Your hitting is always a little bit behind,” Gore said. “We just missed a couple of times where we could have run-ruled them … but you are happy with those numbers any day of the week. The kids played hard and played excited. Their starter was as good as anybody we will see and we got him out after the second inning.”
The Plainsmen, 2-0, will host Tahlequah at 5 p.m. Monday and will visit the Tigers on Tuesday. Kennedy will go Monday with Seth Carlson pitching on Tuesday.
“These are like playoff games,” Gore said. “You better bring your horse and get after it because everybody wants to win these games for seeding.”
