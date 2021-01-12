ENID, Okla. — The Enid Plainsmen basketball team had a successful home debut Monday, defeating Hoops For Christ 70-47 in their first game at Enid’s new competition gym.
The Plainsmen (1-1) were slated to play their first game at home on Saturday against Westmoore, but the Jaguars canceled when they received a late invitation to play in a tournament.
Enid jumped out to a 20-12 lead over the Warriors after the opening period and outscored HFC 26-12 in the second to extend its lead to 46-24 by halftime and were never seriously challenged the rest of the way.
The Plainsmen were led in scoring by Taye Sullivan’s 26 points and Cam Mathis added 24 points in helping the Plainsmen cruise to their first victory of the season.
It was Enid’s first game since a season-opening 70-62 road loss at No. 3 Putnam City West on Jan. 5.
After only playing two games over a six day period, Enid’s schedule will start to pick up this week.
The Plainsmen will travel to No. 10 Midwest City on Tuesday in a game that was just added. Enid then makes a vist on Friday at No. 4 Putnam City North.
Enid then wraps up a week that will have seen them play four games in six days when the Plainsmen host Green Country home school team on Saturday.
