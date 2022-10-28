On senior night Friday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium, the playoff-bound Enid Plainsmen welcomed Southmoore. The Plainsmen put on a show, winning 45-14.
“The guys played physical and we executed at a high level,” fourth-year head coach Rashaun Woods said. “We got a well-deserved win today.”
Senior running back Luke Rauh eclipsed the 1,500-yard mark on the season with an eight-yard touchdown, the fourth and final of the day for the senior.
Rauh also took possession of fourth on the Enid single-season rushing yards list with 1,507. He is 11 away from third, set by Devin Pratt in 2015
Rauh is tied with Pratt and Austin Box for fifth in single-season rushing touchdowns with 15.
Rauh had scores of seven, six and five yards to go along with the eight-yard scamper to put the Plainsmen up, 28-7.
Early in the game, a promising drive by Southmoore, started by an Enid fumble in the red zone, was stopped by a fumble recovery of Enid’s own — this one, however, was historic as senior defensive back Jayden Blunck took it back 101 yards to set a Plainsmen record for longest fumble recovery in school history.
That wasn’t the only history made — in the first quarter, senior wide out Tykie Andrews, already the Plainsmen’s all-time single-season receiving yards records holder — caught his second catch of the game to give him 100 this season, another mark for Andrews that no Plainsmen wide out has reached previously.
Andrews finished with 129 yards on nine catches, giving him 1,233 yards on the season and 107 catches
“Guys are doing what they need to do,” Woods said. “The program has put these guys in a position to be able to compete. I can’t be more proud of our guys and all of the accolades and awards they are going to get. I‘m happy to have a chance to be a part of it.”
Enid beat Southmoore, 22-15 in first downs and ran for 257 yards ont he way to a 460-yard performance.
Brady Conder and Blake Fuksa saw time at running back after Rauh’s day was done. Both backs ran for 46 yards each.
Quarterbacks Bennett Percival and Aidan Robinson combined to go 15-18 for 203 yards, 61 by Percival and 142 by Robinson.
More history was made in the fourth quarter when junior kicker Tabitha Miller made an extra point after an eight-yard touchdown strike from Robinson to Brock Slater, one of Slater’s four catches on the night for 34 yards.
“She has worked hard and went out there and did it like it was nothing,” Woods said.
Miller says she isn’t finished yet.
“I want to go out next year and do even more and set more history,” she said.
The win makes Enid 5-4 and gives the Plainsmen its best record since a 6-4 season in 2010.
The Plainsmen are ensured a spot in the playoffs, but seeding will play out of the final week of the season.
With a Norman North win over Moore and a Broken Arrow loss to Jenks, Enid needs to defeat Norman North next Friday on the road and have Moore defeat Broken Arrow if the Plainsmen hope to host a playoff game.
No matter what, the Plainsmen will return to the playoffs, the first time in Woods’ tenure that the Plainsmen get to play extra football.
