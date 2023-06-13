ENID, Okla. — The Enid Plainsmen summer team, coming off a 2-2 showing at the Connie Mack state tournament, will be back in action Tuesday, June 13, 2023, when they host Jones at 12:30 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The matchup will be a part of a tripleheader, with Piedmont playing Ponca City at 3 p.m. and Norman High playing Carl Albert at 5:30 p.m.
The two teams split a doubleheader on June 2 with the Plainsmen winning the first game, 7-4, and losing the second, 8-7.
The Plainsmen won their last two games in the tournament beating Drillers Bridges, 6-3, and the Shockers Black, 5-4.
“We found some ways to win games,” said Plainsmen coach Brad Gore. “We’re asking the kids to do a lot of different things. We press them hard to do things right like learning to hustle. They have responded well, knowing it will help us next spring.”
