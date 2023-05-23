The Plainsmen released the 2023 football schedule Thursday.

It includes four home games and six road dates, a reverse of the 2022 schedule. The Plainsmen kick off the Cameron Conder era on Aug. 25 at Muskogee and travel to Ponca City Sept. 1 before an off week.

The Plainsmen open the home slate on Sept. 15 against Edmond North and have home games against Jenks (Sept. 22), Edmond North (Oct. 20) and Norman North (Nov. 3).

Enid will also face Moore, Bixby, Westmoore and Southmoore on the road.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Becker is sports editor for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Reese? Send an email to rbecker@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you