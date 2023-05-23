The Plainsmen released the 2023 football schedule Thursday.
It includes four home games and six road dates, a reverse of the 2022 schedule. The Plainsmen kick off the Cameron Conder era on Aug. 25 at Muskogee and travel to Ponca City Sept. 1 before an off week.
The Plainsmen open the home slate on Sept. 15 against Edmond North and have home games against Jenks (Sept. 22), Edmond North (Oct. 20) and Norman North (Nov. 3).
Enid will also face Moore, Bixby, Westmoore and Southmoore on the road.
