ENID, Okla. — It’s the end of the baseball season and Enid is ready to play for all the marbles in the 6A state baseball tournament.
“This is a young team,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “They have done really well. They have stepped up in a lot of big situations. We had a good regular season and found ways to win games in the regionals.”
The road to a title begins Thursday, May 12, 2022. Enid will play Edmond Santa Fe at Norman North after the Plainsmen went 3-0, taking the crown in the 6A East regional last weekend, capping the tournament off with a 13-12 win over Sand Springs.
“It’s surreal,” said EHS shortstop Garrett Shull. “It’s something we work for all year and it’s amazing to get the opportunity to go out there and compete. We are going to give it all we have.”
Shull, an Oklahoma State commit, leads the Plainsmen with seven homers this season. His 44 RBI also lead the team. On the season, he has a .521 batting average.
“They (Edmond Santa Fe) are a good ball club,” Shull said. “We played them in the past so we know them pretty well and they know us pretty well. It should be a good matchup.”
With the recent heat surge, hydration will be key, especially for a 6:30 game in the hottest part of the day.
Gore says the team has a routine: a bottle of water, followed by a Gatorade, and another bottle of water.
“We have a hydration ritual,” said Gore.
The ace in Enid’s rotation this season has been junior Jake Kennedy.
“He is a dog,” Shull said.
Kennedy has started 10 games this season, winning six, with no losses and four no decisions. Kennedy has a 2.19 era. He has also thrown the most innings with 44 and leads the team in strikeouts with 60.
“I’m really excited.” Kennedy said. “We have been working towards this since the beginning of the year. I’ve been throwing the ball pretty well this year. I just need to continue that in the state tournament.”
Kennedy is no slouch at the plate. He hits for a .300 average and has 25 RBI this season and 12 stolen bases.
Freshman Aidan Robinson has stepped up big time for the Plainsmen. In 11 starts, Robinson has won six games and has the lowest era on the team, a 2.05. Over 41 innings, Robinson has struck out 39 batters.
“He carried us through the first game in the regional tournament,” Gore said of Robinson. “I told him when the tournament was over that what he did for us was important. We didn’t have to go into our bullpen with a 15-year-old freshman out there.”
McCage Hartling came back from an injury with about a month left. In that month, Hartling has hit for a .414 average in 21 games with 21 RBI.
“He was big in the regional tournament,” Gore said. “He didn’t let a single ball get by him. That’s pretty special.”
In 33 games, Seth Carlson has a .278 average and 21 RBI. Carlson also pitches. Over 23 innings, Carlson has 24 strikeouts.
Enid begins their journey Thursday at 6:30. Fans can listen to the action on CTBsports 1640/1390 AM KCRC/KZLS, the CTBSports App or EnidLive.com.
