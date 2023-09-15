After a week off, the Enid Plainsmen will open the 2023 home slate at D. Bruce Selby Stadium on Friday against Edmond North.
The Plainsmen, 1-1, are coming off a win over Ponca City in which quarterback Aidan Robinson threw for a school record 387 passing yards.
Robinson has over 600 yards through two games.
“I would say the passing offense isn’t far off, but we have left some yards on the field,” said first-year Enid coach Cameron Conder. “We can improve on some of those things. I think against Ponca City, we probably left 100 yards on the field. Against Muskogee, we had a number of drops, so we probably left about 100 yards on the field that week, too.”
The game will be the first of back-to-back home games for the Plainsmen in a season which will see Enid at home just four times.
Running back Blake Fuksa has a season high of 94 rushing yards, coming in the opener at Muskogee.
“Unfortunately, for all parties involved, it’s a product of the system,” Conder said. “There are going to be some games where we have to rely heavily on the run game. All those perimeter screens and stuff is a run game to me, so it’s just built a little differently. Blake has run the ball hard.”
One key player for Enid to defend will be Edmond North’s running back.
“They have a really good running back, he is as good a running back as we are going to face,” Conder said. “He is a big, strong kid and we are going to have to make some tackles in space on him and make him earn his yards.”
With Enid’s offense, Conder says what you see is what you get. They plan to continue the same attack, but with a twist.
“We are going to run the same stuff we have been running, but present it a different way,” he said. “I have a philosophy: Don’t change the play, change the presentation. So we are going to dress things up a little different and make the defense think we are going to run something else.”
In the first two games, Conder said a lot of teams have been giving them pass looks, defensively, so the chances to run the ball haven’t been there.
Conder is looking for a chance to see favorable numbers in the box to rush the ball and Friday’s game could be just that.
“If they are going to give us numbers in the perimeter, that’s what we are going to do,” he said. “I do expect Edmond North to give us a favorable run box, so we will be able to rush the football this Friday night I think with some consistency.”
Enid has been bringing a lot of pressure defensively, and different angles than in previous seasons, so that has been an adjustment for the defense, Conder said.
“We’ve got some free hitters freed up, but we are stopping and a little bit of that is a trust issue with not being familiar with the defense,” he said. “That’s why we are running this defense at all levels of our program, seventh and eighth grade, freshman and JV, they are all running the same system so they can get used to the angles and what it feels like.”
Lasts season, Enid defeated Edmond North, 34-17.
CHAMPIONSHIP
CELEBRATION
The game, which will serve as homecoming for the Plainsmen, will honor past state championship teams, including the 1983 team, coached by Ron Lancaster, featuring former NFL running back Lydell Carr.
The plan is to have around 25 members of the team lead the Plainsmen out of the tunnel after a reception in the new gym at EHS before the game and for Carr to be honored at halftime. A street in his honor is in the works, but Carr will be presented with a plaque at halftime as the team, along with other championship teams ending in 3, will be honored.
On Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Ramada Inn conference room, the team will meet to exchange stories and catch up. Members of the public are invited.
On Saturday morning, the group will tour the indoor facility including weight rooms, and the new gym at EHS, which opened in early 2021.
The event and celebration will serve as the 40-year anniversary of Enid’s last state championship football team.
