A month ago the Plainsmen took a long bus ride home from double-header losses to Broken Arrow in which Enid was outscored 32-16.
The losses brought Enid’s record to 3-10 on the season.
With Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Bixby, the Plainsmen have won 17 of their last 18 games since that doubleheader loss to Broken Arrow and have reached 20 wins on the season.
“When we were 3-10, I’m not sure a lot of people thought we’d ever get to 20, they probably thought we’d get to 20 losses quicker than 20 wins,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said.
The Plainsmen seemed to be in control of the game after picking up three runs in the top of the third inning. Bixby responded with a run of its own, but Enid’s defense was solid all day, allowing just three hits in the first six innings of the game. Starting pitcher Maddux Mayberry had a good game, allowing four total hits and two earned runs while striking out three and walking four.
Enid picked up another run in the top of the seventh when Garrett Shull stole home, giving his team a 4-1 cushion.
“He brings a lot to our team, especially for a young guy,” Gore said of his sophomore shortstop. “He understands the game and has a good concept of what he wants to do with a lot of confidence.”
The Plainsmen would have trouble putting the game away in the seventh inning. Mayberry walked three of the first four batters and gave up a single to load the bases. Zack McEachern came in to replace Mayberry and closed out the game with two strikeouts and a walk that scored a run.
“I think Maddux just kind of lost his command there in the last inning,” Gores said. “He pitched a whale of a game up to that point and then he just lost command of the zone and you know that happens, but I was glad to see Zack come in there and shut the door.”
Shull got two hits in three plate appearances as did McCage Hartling who, also had an RBI-single.
Gore said that he was happy with the way the defense played behind the two pitchers.
“The whole team played well on defense and both pitchers threw the ball extremely well and we just had a good team game.” Gore said.
Gore addressed the team reaching the 20-win milestone after the game. Gore said that the leadership on the team has had a huge impact in the team’s quick turnaround.
“Real proud of our guys for staying with us and the coaches and believing in us and staying the course,” Gore said. “We’ve got good leadership on this team and some really good players, we just want to keep it going here for a few more weeks.”
Enid (20-11, 8-6) will take its 12-game winning streak on the road on Friday when it travels to district foe Ponca City (8-21, 4-10) at 5:30 p.m.
