JENKS, Okla. — Enid’s boys lived up to the high expectations of coach Lyndsay Watts at Saturday’s Class 6A regional championship at Jenks High School.
The Enid boys qualified 10 individuals and three relays in finishing fifth overall with 192 points. They finished behind Jenks (515), Bartlesville (346), Bixby (244) and Union (198) in the 11-team field.
EHS qualified at least one performer in every event.
The top 24 individual finishers combined from both the Jenks and Edmond regionals qualified for the state meet Feb. 22-23 as well as the top three relays.
“They haven’t done that since I’ve been here,’’ said Watts, who has been at EHS for six years. “That’s pretty awesome. We had a lot of personal records and just good teamwork.’’
Kade Couchman and Luke Denney, the Plainsmen’s lone individual qualifier a year ago, both qualified in two events.
Couchman was second in the regional and fourth overall (including entries from the Edmond Regional) in the 50 free (21.83) and fourth in the regional and sixth overall in the 100 butterfly.
Denney was seventh in the regional and 14th overall in the 50 free (23.34) and 11th and 17th in the 100 free (52.35).
Other individual qualifiers (regional and overall finish) were Statton Mantz, ninth and 15th, 200 free, 1:59.10; Dane Griffin, fifth and sixth, 200 IM, 2:04.36; Weston Stewart, 13th and 21st, 500 free, 5:31.26; Luke Rogers, 11th and 19th, 100 back, 1:04.09; Jaziel Estrada 10th and 17th, 100 breast, 1:10.11; and Weston Johnson, 12th and 21st, 100 breast, 1:10.11.
Griffin was the lone piece of bad news as he had to withdraw from the 500 free because of a back injury. Griffin had been seeded sixth in the regional. He had to withdraw from both the 200 and 400 free relays.
Watts said Griffin’s status for the state meet Feb. 19-20 at Jenks is uncertain. He can swim the relays at state, if healthy.
Rogers, Estrada, Stewart and Brian Higbee were sixth and 14th in the 200 medley relay, 1:53.47; Mantz, Estrada, Denney and Couchman were third and fourth in the 200 free relay, 1:34.32; Stewart, Denney, Mantz and Couchman were sixth and eighth in the 400 free relay, 3:34.39.
Mantz replaced Griffin in the 200 free relay while Stewart replaced him in the 400 free.
“They did amazing,’’ Watts said. “The boys were working as one unit. They were pushing each other and cheering for each other. Being a team was a big part of everything. One guy would swim well and that would lead to the rest of the guys following them. It was a domino effect. One good swim led to another good swim and another ...’’
The Pacers were 10th in the girls meet with 59 points.
Elsa Stewart was a double individual qualifier being 15th and 22nd in the 50 free, 26.92, and ninth and 20th in the 100 free in 59.43. She was a double qualifier last year as a freshman.
“I think she would have liked to have swam faster,’’ Watts said, “but who wouldn’t? This is just a stepping stone to the state meet. We’ll put in work the next two weeks to get faster there.’’
Stewart teamed with Jordan Pierce, Daniella Sanchez and Gabby Mendoza-Lara to qualify in both the 200 free, sixth and 10th, 1:51.47 and 400 free, ninth and 15th, 4:10.97.
“We pretty much figured they would qualify,’’ Watts said. “I was excited how fast they swam and about how much faster they can go at the state meet.’’
