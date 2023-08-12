ENID, Okla. — With just two weeks left until the opener at Muskogee, the Enid Plainsmen put on pads Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, for the first time in the Cameron Conder era.
A few things have already stood out to the first-year Enid coach, who said there have been about 100 players who have been participating in the first week of practice. Along with that, Conder said that between Enid’s three middle schools, 100 players have been by to pick up football gear, a result of the new staff’s boots-on-the-ground style, with coaches teaching at all three middle schools.
“(They) are doing good, working hard, showing up and doing the right things,” Conder said.
“We are getting better every day.”
Aidan Robinson, who spent the last few seasons splitting time at quarterback with Bennett Percival, has been getting most of the reps, while Percival has been at tight end. Israel Gonzalez has also seen time at quarterback camp.
“Aidan has done a good job and Bennett has gotten a few reps,” Conder said. “Right now, who is getting a lot of No. 2 reps is Israel Gonzales.”
Blake Fuksa at running back has stood out to Conder, as the Plainsmen look to replace 2,000-yard back Luke Rauh, who is now on scholarship at Air Force.
“He has shown a big-time burst and has been quick through the hole,” Conder said of Fuksa. “He has a unique running style, so he will bring some things to the table that are really beneficial.”
Another position Enid is trying to replace is kicker after Daniel Real was just about automatic on field goals and extra points last season.
Enid will be turning to freshman Kevin Vega to take up the reins at kicker.
Of the notable things Conder has seen this week was junior wideout Karmello Washington, who will play both sides of the ball, playing defensive back with a chicken sandwich in one hand after being last to the team’s microwave during a break in practice.
Washington, along with Tyson Kennedy, Zaire Allen and brother Jamison Washington, are expected to be the main contributors for Enid at wide receiver.
“TK (Tyson Kennedy) knows the entire offense,” Conder said. “Jamison Washington is coming into his own. Zaire Allen and Karmello Washington, we have a pretty good little receiver group.”
Defensively, Enid will also look different this season with the losses of Carlos Alvarado, Erik Lewis Jr., Markus Tommy, Omar Penate and others.
“A lot of kids are stepping up and learning new roles,” Conder said. “We are going to play fast and attack and (play) defense. There have definitely been some bright spots over here.
“Brittain Combs is doing a great job and we have Tyson Kennedy and we are putting Jamison Washington and Karmello Washington on defense.”
Another player has really stood out to Conder.
“Brady Beierschmitt has probably been the surprise,” he said. “When I say surprise, it’s really that he showed some things at team camp and seven-on-seven. I expected him to rise to the occasion and he did that.”
