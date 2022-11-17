After a 32-27 win over Norman North last week, the Enid Plainsmen will travel to Bixby for the second round of the 6A-I playoffs on Friday,
Bixby was off after losing to Jenks on national television in the final week of the regular season, snapping the Spartans 58-game winning streak.
The two matched up earlier this season, with Bixby winning 77-14 for its 54th win in a row.
Since then, a lot has changed for Enid.
Tykie Andrews became Enid's first 1,500-yard receiver in the win over Norman North, while running back Luke Rauh became Enid's first non-quarterback to have 20 touchdowns in a single season, setting that record.
Andrews now holds all the Enid single-season receiving records. The senior has 130 catches, 17 touchdowns and 1,527 yards.
Rauh has 1,867 yards so far this season, second only to Lydell Carr's school record of 2,076 in a single season.
If the Plainsmen want to topple Bixby and move to the state semifinals for the first time since 2006, it will need all the playmakers to make plays.
Another senior making plays for Enid this season has been linebacker Carlos Alvarado who now is the Plainsmen career record holder for tackles.
Freshman Tyson Kennedy has five interceptions this season, two shy of Austin Box's freshman record of seven.
In four games against Bicby, Enid is 2-2 all-time and have never lost twice in a row to the Spartans. Prior to this season, the last time the two played was in 2011, when Enid won, 80-57.
The two teams played six common opponents this season — Jenks, Norman North, Broken Arrow, Moore, Westmoore and Southmoore. Enid went 3-3 against those teams with wins over Moore, Westmoore and Southmoore.
Jenks was 5-1 against the same teams, with the lone loss to Jenks to end the regular season.
Against those six, Enid scored and average of 31.1 points per game, but gave up 34.6 per game. Enid didn't score more than 49 points in the wins but failed to scored more than 32 in the losses. In the three losses, Enid allowed 50.6 points per game.
Bixby scored 65.5 points per game against common opponents while only allowing 12.5 per game.
Jenks was the only team this season to hold Bixby under 49 points. Until the Jenks game, Bixby had scored at least 63 points in seven straight games.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the Jenks-Mustang game for a spot in the state finals. Enid last went to the finals in 2006.
