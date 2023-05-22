The Plainsmen held the first Monday night practice of the season in front of fans in attendance at D. Bruce Selby Stadium on Monday.
New head coach Cameron Conder wanted to give the community a chance to watch practice and support the players as they learn and grow over spring ball.
“I don’t know how many people we had out there, but it gives the community a chance to support the kids and at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about,” Conder said.
Junior offensive lineman Brock Sullivan said it was the best practice the Plainsmen have had this spring. Monday kicked off the second week of spring ball.
“I’m glad my players think that,” Conder said. “We had a couple of days off so they had the opportunity to rest and recover. You are always going to have fresher legs, which means you are going to perform a little bit better. When the lights are on, kids are going to be more excited to be out here.”
Conder said he has one message to the community as spring ball rolls on before team camp at Choctaw Wednesday and Thursday.
“These kids are going to play hard for them,” he said. “They are going to play hard for the community and most importantly, they are going to play hard for their parents. I raised three boys and they always played hard for their buddy next to them. Obviously at the end of the day, they wanted to know that their parents cared. Showing up to stuff like this means a lot to kids.”
Defensive Coordinator Kareem Sears said he only has about 25% of his defense installed.
At the camp, he wants to see speed to the ball.
“I think one of the biggest things last year was that teams tempo’d us,” he said. “This year, there is a big emphasis on everybody running at the ball.”
Sears said the defense is fun, but has a lot of moving parts on it.
“Right now it’s a lot of fun and the kids are starting to develop certain coverages and blitzes that they like,” he said.
