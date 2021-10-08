The Plainsmen survived a back-and-forth road test against Westmoore on Thursday, 28-21, to come away with their first district win of the season.
Coming off a short week on the heels of its third straight loss, Enid knew it had a difficult challenge coming into the game against the Jaguars without starting running back Luke Rauh. In his absence, Enid amassed 354 yards of total offense with 291 coming through the air.
The Plainsmen looked to be in trouble early, after Percival had two passes picked off on the team’s first two drives. The first came on a ball that was batted by a defensive lineman before being picked off and returned to the Enid two yard line.
The Jaguars scored on the next play on a reverse to Xavier Simpkins.
“I didn’t say anything (to Percival),” Woods said about Percival’s second interception. “I just knew that we were gonna have to throw, and he’s just gonna have to grow up really quick. It turns out, he ended up getting it together and having success, and it really snowballed on him.”
Percival proceeded to close out the first half completing 60% of his passes, while throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. First he found Tykie Andrews in the back of the endzone on a 4-yard pass and then hit Seth Carlson on a 6-yard strike across the middle of the field with a defender draped over his back, to give Enid a 13-7 lead.
Andrews caught nine passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Carlson caught eight passes for 108 yards.
“Those guys made the plays when we had the opportunity, and we haven’t done that with a high enough consistency for whatever reason the first five games,” Woods said about Andrews and Carlson.
The Plainsmen would go on to lead for the remainder of the game, but the Jaguars never let them get too comfortable. Midway through the third quarter the Plainsmen seemed to have an opportunity to break the game open with a 28-14 lead.
On the previous possession, Enid’s Carlos Alvarado recovered a fumble setting up a 23-yard touchdown catch by Andrews. Enid recovered the ensuing kickoff, but then fumbled on its first snap of the drive, giving the Jaguars the ball in their own territory.
Westmoore’s Kevion Williams scored on a 14-yard touchdown catch several plays later to bring the Jaguars back within one score.
Neither team was able to get anything going in the fourth quarter. Westmoore was in a position to tie it late in the game on Enid’s 12 yardline, but were held on fourth and seven.
Enid needed a big game from its passing game without Rauh. The junior has been the focal point of the offense so far this season, but was forced to miss Thursday’s game due to a deep bruise in his foot. Woods said after practice on Wednesday that Bartee would be starting the game due to the high number of carries he’s had so far this season, but that Rauh would still see “significant minutes.”
On Thursday, Rauh dressed out, but never saw any action. In his place, sophomore running back Jace Bartee carried the ball 12 times for 31 yards and scored on a 5-yard run. After a fumble in the third quarter, the Plainsmen put in junior Brady Conder, who picked up some tough yards and helped Enid close out the game on the final drive.
Woods said he thought Conder ran the ball “extremely hard,” and that he liked what he saw from Bartee early on.
“He has some ability,” he said about Bartee. “He’s just a young guy, he has to continue to get stronger and get confidence in himself, but he has the potential to be a very good back for us.”
Enid improves to 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in district play. They’ll be looking to build on that win next week, when they host Edmond Memorial at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.