“Summer school” is beginning to pay off for the Enid Plainsmen Blue team.
The Plainsmen won two close games — 6-3 over Drillers Bridges and 5-4 over Shockers Black — in the final day of pool play at the state Connie Mack Baseball Tournament Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
“You know we’re finding ways to win games,” said Plainsmen coach Brad Gore. “That’s (summer baseball) all about guys stepping up and doing some stuff.”
Karter Simon starred in both games with a two-RBI single in a five-run sixth inning in the first game and throwing 4⅓ innings of scoreless relief in the second as Enid came back from a 3-0 deficit. Enid was down 2-1 before the five-run outburst.
Simon was 2-for-3 at the plate in the second game with two runs scored and an RBI double.
“I was just keeping the ball down and letting the defense play behind me,” Simon said. “I believe in my defense. I was seeing the ball well today and hitting it the other way.”
The defense made the key play in the game when catcher Gabe Goodpasture, after pumping a fake throw to second, picked off Caden Harris at third for the second out.
“That was big time,” Gore said. “We made the plays when we had to. Karter threw exceptionally well.”
The Plainsmen scored the winning run in the fifth when Keon Young singled, went to third on a single by Goodpasture and scored on a ground out by Whaetley Chaloupek.
Goodpasture was 2-for-3 the second game with a run scored.
Shortstop Aidan Robinson had a couple of web gems and had three RBI on the day — including a two-RBI single following Simon’s RBI single.
Freshman-to-be Zerek Slater was the winning pitcher in the first game. He was called upon with the bases loaded and one out after Cooper McCage’s single gave the Drillers a 2-1 lead. He got Statler Ethridge to pop up and Stetson Etheridge to hit into a force play.
The Drillers scored a run in the seventh on a wild pitch, but Slater got the last two outs for the win.
“That was really good relief by Zerek with a lot of pressure on him,” Gore said. “Those are the type of things that we’re looking for.”
Chaloupek, the first-game starter, allowed five hits over 5⅓ innings with five strikeouts and three walks.
“He threw well,” Gore said. “We had a lot of good things go for us today.”
