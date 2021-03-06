The Enid Plainsmen defeated Lawton Eisenhower 5-0 in their home opener on Friday night.
The Plainsmen were able to control possession of the ball throughout the game and rarely gave Lawton Ike any easy opportunities. Enid rode the momentum of two first half-goals by Luis Mendoza, who added a third in the 72nd minute.
The captain scored his second on a chip shot from outside the penalty box that caught the keeper playing too far forward. His third goal came off a hustle play by Oswaldo Herrera who was able to poke the ball away from the keeper and crossed it to a wide open Mendoza who put it in the back of the net.
“He did great,” Enid head coach Craig Liddell said after the game. “Luis is very selfless, which I speak about often. That was really nice for him to get the reward ... the hat trick, that’s great and three different types of goals and fantastic finishes, all of them.”
Hererra’s efforts were rewarded not long after, this time with Mendoza providing the assist.
“We scored some really good goals,” Liddell said. “Lawton’s a well-organized group and they’ve got some athletes and they’re scrappy. We lost to them last year so we really wanted to be ready for them.”
Enid had this game circled on their calendars after losing to Lawton Ike last season. With the win the Plainsmen improve to 2-0, which makes them confident as they navigate a tough conference schedule.
“It’s only the second game of the season so it’s a nice step forward and we’ve got to continue to get better and that’s the challenge.” Liddell said.
The Plainsmens’ next test comes on Tuesday when they host Piedmont at 8 p.m.
Pacers cruise
The Pacers attack proved to be too much for Lawton Ike in a 7-0 win that featured five second-half goals.
The Pacers were able to get good looks at the net early in the game but scored just one goal in the first 36 minutes of the game before reeling off six goals in 44 minutes. Cassidy Fitzgerald scored two including a chip shot over the keeper after her first shot rebounded back at her.
“It’s soccer, you’ve got to keep plugging away,” Liddell said. “You’ve got to wear the other team down. We certainly had chances and we’re hoping to finish a couple earlier, but that’s OK. The fact that we’re creating the chances is exciting for me. If you’re not getting chances, that’s when you start to worry or you have to find other solutions.”
The Pacers had four players score (Fitzgerald, Julie Ruiz, Sutton and Nieto-Vargas) and added another after Lawton Ike scored an own goal. Liddell said he was happy that he was able to get playing time for everyone during the game, something that will be crucial as the season goes on.
“It was nice to get a lot of players a lot of playing time,” he said. “Both in the girls game and boys game. I think all of our girls got in the game at least a few minutes each. Boys, we’ve got a small army so not everyone played but we all competed and that’s part of the growth.”
The Pacers play next on Tuesday at home against Piedmont at 6 p.m.
