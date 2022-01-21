MOORE — Enid couldn’t keep up with a strong offensive performance from 5A No. 8 Ardmore, falling 81-58 on Thursday in the first round of the John Nobles Basketball Tournament.
The Plainsmen were led in scoring by Cam Mathis with 15 points, followed by Taye Sullivan with 10. The loss comes off the heels of a much-needed win for the Plainsmen on Tuesday against the OKC Storm. In that game Enid was able to find capitalize on some missed shots by the Storm and turn them into transition points on the other end.
Against Ardmore, Enid head coach Curtis Foster said his team was getting the looks it wanted early in the game, but couldn’t knock them down. With Ardmore coming out strong offensively, Foster said the Plainsmen got off their rhythm and weren’t able to recover.
“Three or four guys who can shoot the ball from the perimeter,” Foster said.
NORMAN 77, ENID 48
DEER CREEK— After playing 6A No. 7 Norman to an eight-point game going into the second quarter, Enid couldn’t keep up with the Lady Tigers offensive attack, eventually falling in the first round of the Bruce Gray Invitational on Thursday.
Norman opened its lead up in the second quarter, outscoring the Pacers 25-6 in the period. The Pacers finished with three players scoring in double figures for the second game in a row. Kiara Morris led the way with 14 points with four makes coming from outside.
Maryangel Jibbwa (11) and Kyra Criss (12) also finished with double digit scoring. Norman had four players finish with 10 points or more.
The Pacers will play Heritage Hall on Friday at 11 a.m. in the losers bracket.
