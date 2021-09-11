OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid’s girls (fifth) and boys (11th) cross country teams showed improvement at the Putnam City North Invitational Friday.
Sarah Bonebrake paced the girls with a time of 25:52 over the 5K (3.1 mile course) to finish in 25th place.
She was followed by Loren Simpson, 27th, 26:10; Abigail Poggenpohl, 29th 26:48; Brianna Clayton, 32nd, 27:24; Isabelle Hubbard, 33rd, 27:49; Naomi Haro, 34th, 28:12; and Kaylee Maxey, 39th, 29:58.
Johnny Ylitalo led the boys with a time of 20:25, good for 42nd place. He was followed by Blake Jensen, 52nd, 21:44; Camryn Gantt, 65th, 22:43; Cooper Reinhardt, 66th, 22:46; Lucas Martinez, 70th, 23:28; Hudson Plummer, 76th, 23:31; and Zane Briix, 81st, 25:31.
“The kids ran great today,’’ said Enid coach Steve Bloom. “We had several PRs (personal records). Our goal today was to pick up our pace in the second mile and that made a lot of difference in our times. We were a lot more consistent over all three miles.’’
The Pacers and Plainsmen will return to action next Friday at Choctaw.
