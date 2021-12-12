EDMOND, Okla. — After holding Trinity Christian (Lubbock, Tex.) to 16 points in the first half, the Plainsmen couldn’t do enough to stop a second half run by the Lions, falling 53-43 to finish in sixth place at the Edmond Open on Friday.
Enid trailed 16-15 at the break of the fifth place consolation game, before giving up 17 and 20 in the final two quarters to fall to 1-2 at the tournament. The two teams stayed tight through the third quarter, but a 9-0 run by the Lions to start the fourth extended their lead to 42-30.
The loss comes the day after Enid’s win over 3A No. 1 Millwood on Friday in the second round. Over half of the Plainsmen’s points came from senior Cam Mathis in that game, finishing with a season-high 37 points. On Saturday, Mathis scored nine points in the fourth quarter alone to finish with 14 points including three 3-pointers.
Taye Sullivan and Xavier Altidor each had points. Trinity Christian’s Tate Truby and Marcus Ramon Edwards both scored a game-high 18 points.
Enid falls to 1-2 at the Edmond Open, with its other loss coming in the opening round to 6A No. 3 Edmond North, 68-44.
Enid (3-3) moves back down to .500 during an up-and-down start to their season. So far they’ve picked up wins over 6A No. 12, Ponca City and 3A No. 1 Millwood. The Plainsmen will look to bounce back next week when they travel to Putnam City West on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
NORMAN NORTH 47 PACERS 39
NORMAN, Okla. — The Pacers put themselves on the verge of their first win of the season on Saturday, eventually falling 47-39 to Norman North in the seventh place consolation game of the Joe Lawson Norman Invitational.
Enid jumped out to a 10-6 lead after the first period and were able to hang on to lead 24-21 going into halftime. The Pacers continued to battle through a back-and-forth third quarter, with both teams taking turns with the lead.
The Timberwolves found an edge in the closing moments of the third quarter, when they got a basket to drop on a lay-up as time expired to take a one-point lead heading into the fourth. The Pacers were outscored 12-5 in the final period.
The Pacers got a boost from sophomore guard Maryangel Jibbwa, who scored a team-high 14 points with four triples. Norman North had 31 of its 47 points come from two players — Hannah Field (16) and Avery Robins (15).
Five Enid players finished with a 3-pointer in the game and seven players scored. The young Pacers squad — consisting of 13 sophomores and three juniors — will continue to look to improve next week when they travel to Putnam City West on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
