The Putnam City Pirates used a late rally to steal a home win over Enid, 49-44, on Tuesday at Putnam City High School.
The Plainsmen jumped out to an early lead and had a four-point advantage heading into the final quarter before giving up a 20-point final period. The Pirates had been limited offensively up until the fourth quarter, never scoring more than 12 in any of three previous quarters.
Still, with the game tied in the closing seconds, Enid had the ball with an opportunities to take the lead late, but struggled to stay out of its own way. An Enid player drove for the basket on one of the team’s final possessions and was unable to finish a layup through contact. The play wasn’t ruled a foul, though, giving the Pirates one last shot.
Enid head coach Curtis Foster said it was a call that the team can’t expect to rely on in a road atmosphere.
“We just made some bad decisions,” he said. “And then we got the play we wanted at the end going to the bucket and we just didn’t attack the bucket strong.”
On the next possession, Putnam City got a 3-pointer to bank off the backboard to take a three-point lead with seconds remaining on the clock.
“The basketball gods were against us,” Foster said.
The loss gives Enid three straight, including back-to-back losses that were decided by five points or fewer. Enid senior guard Taye Sullivan was the team’s lone dobule-digit scorer with a game-high 16 points. Cam Mathis and Ayden Iverson each had nine points apiece.
Putnam City’s Michael Booker led the team in scoring with 11 points.
“Give credit where credit is due,” Foster said about his team. “Those guys played really hard on defense, but some of their decision-making down the stretch where we miss a free throw or two and that ends up being the difference for us in the ballgame.”
The Plainsmen will continue their streak of road games on Friday when the team faces Midwest City at 7:15 p.m. Midwest City (5A No. 4) beat Enid 60-45 in the season opener.
PUTNAM CITY 52, PACERS 38
The Enid Pacers found themselves in a hole early, but battled back to stay competitive in the end, falling to Putnam City on the road Tuesday.
Enid trailed 19-5 after the first period, but by the end of the third quarter, the deficit had shrunk to 11 points after scoring 14 and 11 in the second and third quarters respectively. Maryangel Jibbwa scored a team-high 11 points for the Pacers and Abygail Ketterman and Kiara Morris each had seven.
The Pacers (1-16) will be looking to get back into the win column on Friday, when the team travels to Midwest City (5A No. 6) for a 6 p.m. tip-off with the Lady Bombers. The Lady Bombers won the last meeting, 81-51 in the season opener.
