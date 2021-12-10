EDMOND, Okla. — After staying in the game for two and a half quarters, Enid couldn’t overcome a slow shooting night, falling in the first round of the Edmond Open on Thursday, 68-44, to No. 3 Edmond North.
The Plainsmen found themselves down 38-24 at halftime, before battling back to make it a 10 point game midway through the third quarter. When few shots didn’t fall their way late in the quarter, the Huskies took advantage and extended their lead.
“Slow start, had some early looks, but (they) just didn’t go down,” Enid head coach Curtis Foster said after the game.
Enid was led by 18 points from senior Cam Mathis. Sullivan added another 16 points to account for 34 of the teams 44 points. Xavier Altidor (six points) and Ayden Iverson (two points) were the only other two Enid players to score in the game.
The Plainsmen now move into the loser’s bracket, and will face 3A No. 1 Millwood on Friday at 3:30 p.m., after it lost its first round matchup with OKC Storm. Millwood (4-2) has knocked off 4A No. 8 Classen SAS, 4A No. 7 Crossings Christian and lost by a single point to 4A No. 1 Heritage Hall in their opening game of the season.
“They’re gonna come out with a lot of energy tomorrow,” Foster said. “So we’ve got to be ready for that.”
If Enid falls to Millwood on Friday, it’ll play one final game on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the seventh place consolation game. If they win, they’ll be playing on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for fifth place.
NORMAN 84, ENID 44
NORMAN, Okla. — The Pacers dropped their first game of the Joe Lawson Norman Invitational on Thursday to No. 3 ranked Norman.
The hosting Lady Tigers held Enid to four points in the first quarter before the Pacers started to find their shooting stroke.
They followed that up with point totals of 17, 12 and 11 to close out the game, but couldn’t keep up with the Lady Tigers’ offense.
The Lady Tigers are currently on a run of back-to-back state championships.
Enid had seven different players score in the game, led by sophomore Kiara Morris with 11 points. Mariah Williams wasn’t far behind with nine points that included a pair of 3-pointers.
